NFL insider makes bold statement for Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Nov. 5 trade deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of NFL trade rumors for months with persistent chatter about interest in trading for a wide receiver. Days out from the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5, the NFL rumors about a Steelers deal have picked up.

Pittsburgh made it apparent this summer that it wanted a high-end receiver, first pursuing a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk. When that deal didn’t come to fruition, the Steelers front office had to turn its attention to the likes of Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams.

However, Adams (New York Jets), Cooper (Buffalo Bills) and Hopkins (Kansas City Chiefs) were all traded to AFC competitors. Likewise, former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was recently traded to the Baltimore Ravens in a swap of Day 3 picks.

While some of the top NFL trade candidates are off the board, Pittsburgh reportedly isn’t done finding a solution to its lack of receiving depth. Just days out from the NFL trade deadline, one insider is pretty confident a deal is on the horizon.

James Palmer told Bleacher Report that he would be “shocked” if the Steelers don’t make a trade for a receiver. Pittsburgh’s front office has been particularly aggressive in the market and Russell Wilson’s play over the last two games has further strengthened the team’s conviction that it needs to add another receiving threat.

While no specific players were named, there are a few NFL trade candidates who could be on Pittsburgh’s radar. New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams and New England Patriots receiver K.J. Osborn are among potential Steelers trade targets.

While the Steelers obviously won’t be able to acquire the No. 1 receiver they originally hoped for, depth at the position is essential. Roman Wilson was recently placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but the rookie wasn’t close to earning a major role before his issue. If Pittsburgh can find a No. 2 receiver for a relatively affordable price, likely a Day 3 pick, we could see a deal happen on Tuesday.