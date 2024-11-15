Insider addresses possibility of Ryan Day leaving Ohio State Buckeyes for NFL job in 2025

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes stuck with head coach Ryan Day following a two-loss season in 2023, including another defeat against the Michigan Wolverines. As Day now has the program on the verge of making the College Football Playoff, his name has popped up in the NFL coaching carousel.

Day, age 45, has been the Buckeyes coach since the 2019 season. He replaced Urban Meyer, taking over a well-built roster and immediately winning Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2019. From 2019-2020, Ohio State won consecutive Big Ten titles.

Ryan Day coaching record: 64-9 as the Ohio State Buckeyes head coach

However, the Buckeyes lost in the national championship game following the 2020 season and have since lost in two of their last three bowl games. It’s put mounting pressure on Day to deliver, with many believing Ohio State is willing to make a change if expectations aren’t met.

If the Buckeyes don’t win the national championship this year or lose again to Michigan, it’s very possible that Day could be pushed out. The other alternative option is Day making the leap for the NFL, but it appears that isn’t an option for him.

Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated recently reported that in speaking to people around the league there doesn’t seem to be “an appetite for college coaches” in the NFL right now. More specifically regarding Day, the Buckeyes coach isn’t generating much excitement from people at the next level.

So, if the Buckeyes fail to reach the national championship game this year, an NFL team won’t be the one to come in and poach him. Instead, Ohio State will be completely on the hook financially for his buyout.

Ryan Day buyout: $37.276 million

For now, Day gets to lead one of the best rosters in college football with an opportunity to finally snap the Buckeyes’ championship drought. If he falls short, it’s pretty clear there isn’t a job at the next level waiting for him.