Las Vegas Raiders ‘ridiculed’ by NFL personnel for Pete Carroll hiring

After considering several candidates, the Las Vegas Raiders finally settled on a new head coach to replace Antonio Pierce. After a year spent as the Seattle Seahawks’ senior advisor, Pete Carroll is an NFL head coach again.

Yet, some around the league aren’t so impressed with the results of the Raiders’ coaching search.

NFL mocking Las Vegas Raiders after hiring coach Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Antonio Pierce after one full season as their head coach, in which he led them to a 4-13 record. Now it’s up to Pete Carroll to turn this ship around.

However, according to Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Raiders’ coaching hire is being ridiculed among NFL personnel attending the Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

“The Raiders have received a lot of ridicule from all corners here at Shrine practice after hiring Pete Carroll as their head coach. The team, and Tom Brady, wanted Liam Coen to take the job, but he chose Jacksonville; and other than trying to stabilize the franchise, choosing Carroll doesn’t make much sense to anyone.” Pauline on Las Vegas Raiders

Coach Carroll comes with a Super Bowl pedigree, plus a 137-89-1 record coaching the Seahawks. Prior to that, he had a 27-21 record with the New England Patriots and a 6-10 record with the New York Jets. The NFL’s oldest head coach, at 73 years old, holds a career NFL win-loss record of 170-120-1.

Most assumed the Raiders’ top target was former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who took the Chicago Bears’ head coaching job instead. So, seeing that they wanted Coen, who took the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching job instead, comes as a bit of a surprise.

Either way, those inside the Raiders organization can’t like the idea of being laughed at over their most important decision of the offseason.

