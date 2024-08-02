NFL Sunday Ticket drama: Judge overturns $4.7 billion verdict

The class-action lawsuit filed by NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers against the league took a dramatic turn on Thursday.

It was back in late June that a jury awarded subscribers a whopping $4.7 billion. Under United States antitrust laws, the award would have actually tripled at around $14 billion.

But it now looks like no one is going to see any of the cash. The judge overseeing the case, Philip Gutierrez of the United States District Court of Central District of California, overturned the verdict on Thursday. In what was an absolutely shocking decision, no new trial was ordered. This means that the NFL is off the hook for that $14 billion.

“The Court finds that the jury’s damages awards were not based on the ‘evidence and reasonable inferences’ but instead were more akin to ‘guesswork or speculation.’” Gutierrez wrote in his ruling.

What the NFL Sunday Ticket ruling means

It’s pretty simple. The case is now over pending appeal from those who filed the class-action lawsuit. It was earlier this week that Gutierrez seemed to suggest this was coming in indicating that the jury didn’t follow instructions.

The NFL also responded in kind following Thursday’s news.

“We are grateful for today’s ruling in the Sunday Ticket class action lawsuit,” the NFL said in a statement. “We believe that the NFL’s media distribution model provides our fans with an array of options to follow the game they love, including local broadcasts of every single game on free over-the-air television. We thank Judge Gutierrez for his time and attention to this case and look forward to an exciting 2024 NFL season.”

The litigation originally included two classes that included north of 2.4 million residential subscribers who had subscribed to the NFL Sunday Ticket through DirecTV from 2011-2022.