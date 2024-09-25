NFL coverage map Week 4: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is finally underway, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 4. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 4: Early games

Eight games are on the early portion of the Week 4 schedule, with matchups between 16 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 4 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 4

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Broncos @ Jets CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis BLUE Vikings @ Packers CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green GREEN Jaguars @ Texans CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty YELLOW Steelers @ Colts CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Denver Broncos @ New York Jets – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Bo Nix is coming off his best game yet, a 19-point win where he contributed 263 yards and a rushing touchdown. It was the first time he didn’t commit a turnover. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are also coming off their best game of the season, a 21-point win over New England. Getting a chance to see one of the NFL’s future faces go toe-to-toe with an all-time legend will be worth watching.

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

One of the NFL’s best rivalries, both the Vikings and Packers are on a hot streak. Both teams boast top-ten offenses and above-average defenses. Jordan Love’s possible return could lead to two young quarterbacks peppering passes all across the yard. Yet, if Malik Willis plays, we’ll get to see the Packers’ NFL-best rushing attack match wits with one of the NFL’s best run defenses. Also spicing up this matchup will be Aaron Jones’ return to Lambeau Field after spending his first seven seasons in Green Bay.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

Somehow, the Jaguars are 0-3, with the worst point differential in the AFC at -45. That can’t continue, or Doug Pederson’s seat will go from hot to vacant. Yet, the Texans are coming off a 27-point blowout loss, so they’ll also be eager to show they mean business. The Jaguars vs Texans could be one of the best games on the Week 4 NFL schedule.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

How long can the Steelers stay undefeated? Mike Tomlin’s team lasted 11 games in 2020. Can the Colts present a challenge in Week 4? Anthony Richardson is a playmaker, but sometimes that includes helping the other team too. Either way, with Fields and Richardson facing off, those who enjoy watching dual-threat quarterbacks will love the Steelers vs Colts game.

NFL TV map Week 4: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Eagles @ Buccaneers FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady GREEN Saints @ Falcons FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma YELLOW Rams @ Bears FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez TEAL Bengals @ Panthers FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston BLUE Patriots @ 49ers FOX 4:05 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen ORANGE Commanders @ Cardinals FOX 4:05 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

A week ago, the Eagles knocked off what appeared to be one of the best teams in the NFL, in the Saints. This time they try to do the same to the Buccaneers, who were also dominant through two weeks. Which team is a pretender and which is a contender? We’ll get one step closer to finding our answer in Week 4.

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

The Saints have what the Falcons want: a kickass offense. New Orleans enters Week 4 with the NFL’s second-highest-scoring offense on the season. But they also boast the fifth-best scoring defense. Atlanta may have given Kirk Cousins a $180 million contract to help kickstart their offense, but they’re actually scoring fewer points this season than last year when Desmond Ridder started 13 games. If Cousins can treat the entire game like he did the final two minutes of his last two matchups, this should be a high-scoring affair.

Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears – FOX – 1 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

Caleb Williams is coming off the first 300-yard game of his career, and now the former USC star gets to go up against a team from Southern California. The Rams are wounded, but there are reasons to be optimistic. We’ll be eager to see if Williams can carve up a pass defense allowing an NFL-worst 9.0 YPA, or if Sean McVay has some special tricks up his sleeve to help spark an offense missing several key contributors.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Carolina Panthers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

It’s hard to fathom, but the Cincinnati Bengals have a worse record than the Carolina Panthers, and the Panthers even have a worse point differential by 34 points. The Bengals cannot afford to lose another game to send them to 0-4. But Andy Dalton gets a chance at revenge after spending the first nine years of his career in Bengal stripes, and Carolina’s feeling good after a convincing 36-22 win.

New England Patriots @ San Francisco 49ers – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

Will we see more of Drake Maye? That alone has us intrigued. Yet, we’re also curious to see how a 1-2 49ers team coached by Kyle Shanahan responds after two consecutive losses. This should be an easy win for San Francisco, yet we get the sense it could be closer than expected.

Washington Commanders @ Arizona Cardinals – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth

The Commanders vs Cardinals matchup could be one of the most exciting games of Week 4. Jayden Daniels is a rising star who could even be an MVP candidate in the near future, thanks to his propensity to make plays through the air and on the ground. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray is an early MVP candidate thanks to making defenses dizzy with his elusiveness while keeping his eyes downfield. This one could be a lot of fun.

NFL TV map Week 4: CBS late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Chiefs @ Chargers CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Browns @ Raiders CBS 4:25 PM ET Beth Mowins, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely NFL Week 4 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

The Chargers aren’t close to being 100% healthy, but they’ve limped their way to a 2-1 record anyway. Now they won’t have star rookie Joe Alt in Week 4 either. But Jim Harbaugh never backs down from a challenge, and you can bet he’ll be prepared to face off with the reigning Super Bowl champions. Meanwhile, what’s up with Travis Kelce? Can the aging future Hall of Famer find his form?

Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Beth Mowins, Ross Tucker, and Jay Feely

This could be a game that features two of the ugliest offenses of Week 4. Or, maybe both teams are ready to turn over a new leaf. We sure hope so. Surprisingly, the Raiders have the NFL’s 17th-ranked scoring offense, but it’s the Browns who have disappointed by ranking 25th but missing multiple starters along the offensive line hasn’t helped. Don’t be surprised if Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins have a big day.

Week 4 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawaii

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map every week for multiple years now. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawaii.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawaii are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Alaska and Hawaii – NFL broadcast map: Early CBS games Week 4

Alaska will see the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Hawaii will see the Denver Broncos vs New York Jets

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE Vikings @ Packers CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green RED Broncos @ Jets CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Alaska and Hawaii – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 4

Alaska and Hawaii will see the New England Patriots vs San Francisco 49ers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE Patriots @ 49ers FOX 4:05 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Alaska and Hawaii – NFL broadcast map: Late CBS games Week 4

Alaska and Hawaii will see the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Chiefs @ Chargers CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo NFL Week 4 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 4

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots vs San Francisco 49ers Denver Broncos vs New York Jets Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins

National NFL broadcasts for Week 4

