New York Yankees clinch American League East title, secure first-round bye

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees climbed two big hurdles during Thursday night’s 10-1 win against the Baltimore Orioles — clinching the American League East crown and securing a first-round bye in the playoffs.

NO. 58!



AARON JUDGE HAS HIT A HOME RUN IN 5 STRAIGHT GAMES! pic.twitter.com/UziHJeqXS6 — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2024

Aaron Judge connected on his 58th home run and Gerrit Cole threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the victory. It was also Judge’s fifth consecutive game with a home run.

It’s the second time in the last three seasons the Yanks are AL East champs. After the game, Judge said it’s only the first step.

“It’s everything, but it’s just a start. We got a special group here that’s put a lot of hard work in,” Judge told MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton even got in on the offensive blitz against the O’s. Rizzo went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Stanton went 2-for-4 with four RBI, including a bases-clearing 116 MPH double and a home run.

GIANCARLO STANTON CLEARS THE BASES WITH A 116 MPH DOUBLE AND GIVES THE YANKEES A 5-0 LEAD IN THE SIXTH! pic.twitter.com/GOdaFu3OEI — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) September 27, 2024

Rizzo and Stanton have been struggling mightily recently, so this could be a good sign as the Yanks head back into the playoffs next week.

Do we know who the Yankees will face in the ALDS?

It’s not yet known who the Yankees will see in the ALDS, which will begin Saturday, Oct. 5, at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are still battling for the best record in the American League with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Yanks, though, will be dealing with the proverbial “hangover game” against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Will Judge, who has played 157 games this season, get a day off?

“We’re gonna party hard, so I might take a day off. We’ll see,” Judge said, laughing.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto carry Yankees to division title

Judge is having another MVP-type season, as he’s two blasts away from his second 60-home-run season. Going into tonight’s game, Judge had an absurd 1.163 OPS, 224 OPS+, and 10.6 WAR (wins above replacement). He also has 144 RBI and 122 runs scored.

Not to be outdone, Juan Soto has had an incredible year as well, with 41 home runs, .993 OPS, 178 OPS+, and 7.8 WAR. If it wasn’t for Judge, Soto might be an MVP for the first time in his career. He finished second in the NL MVP voting in 2021 when he was a member of the Washington Nationals.

Yankees fans are already waiting with bated breath to see if Soto will sign a long-term contract and stay in the Bronx.