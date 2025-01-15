New York Knicks insider reveals huge update on Mitchell Robinson return timeline, links them to another big on trade block

A top New York Knicks insider revealed that oft-injured big man Mitchell Robinson is finally closing in on a return. However, there is a veteran big man who is still on the team’s radar to potentially replace him.

While the Knicks still have a good bit of work to do to turn into a serious threat to the Boston Celtics in the East, they are having a very good season. Heading into their next game they own a 26-15 record, which is currently the fifth-best in the NBA.

Also Read: Where do the New York Knicks land in our latest NBA power rankings?

Yet, despite their strong play, they haven’t been at full strength all season. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has always envisioned center Mitchell Robinson in a front-court duo with talented big man Karl-Anthony Towns. However, major setbacks in his summer recovery from ankle surgery have delayed his return all season.

Well, on Tuesday, SNY NBA insider Ian Begley claimed that there is a “solid belief” inside the organization that Robinson will be back on the court early next month. However, that could still come after the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and the insider suggested the front office is still shopping for a big man nonetheless.

Mitchell Robinson stats (2023-24): 31 G, 24.8 MPG, 5.6 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 1.1 RPG

Could the New York Knicks soon target a trade for Jonas Valanciunas?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Do you wait that long or do you try and pick up somebody else?” Begley said. “I do think Jonas Valanciunas will be somebody on their radar if they do decide to move on from Mitchell Robinson and decide that they need somebody else in there.”

The New York Knicks insider admitted the preferred scenario for the team would be Robinson returning and staying healthy for the rest of the season. He offers an elite rim protector and offensive rebounder. Something the team could use more of.

Jonas Valaciunas stats (2024-25): 19.8 MPG, 11.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.2 APG, 0.7 BPG

However, the 26-year-old has dealt with injuries his entire career and is just bad news waiting to happen. So they could still move on from him and the 13-year veteran from the Washington Wizards would be an appealing option that might come at a more reasonable cost than some other players on the trade block.

Also Read: New York Knicks insider suggests there may be growing locker-room issue with a top star