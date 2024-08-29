Wild New York Jets rumor claims franchise in ‘disarray’ before Week 1 due to Aaron Rodgers sway over team

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A worrisome new rumor claims that the New York Jets organization is in “disarray” because of the unique power the franchise has given top star Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets are just days away from kicking off the 2024 NFL season. The team has a tough matchup on Sept. 8 against the San Francisco 49ers, but there is a lot of excitement about their potential this year. They have an outstanding defense, some impressive weapons on offense, and of course future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers.

When the team added the NFL legend in a blockbuster trade last year, there was concern that the same power the 10-time Pro Bowler had in Green Bay would transition to New York. And it would be a detriment to the Jets like it was for the Packers.

Since joining the franchise, there have been several signs of the huge influence he has on the team in player and staff additions. There has always been speculation about the effect it has had on the organization over the last year. And a surprising source claimed things are a mess at the New York Jets headquarters in Florham Park.

Aaron Rodgers contract: Three years, $112.5 million

New York Jets voted among most unstable teams in NFL

On Thursday, The Athletic released a poll of opinions of 31 agents from around the sport, and one had some harsh critiques of how things are in the Jets offices since Rodgers arrived.

“There is complete disarray over there,” the agent said when choosing the Jets as the most unstable team in the NFL. “Look at how they’ve handled Aaron Rodgers. Has one player had more power than him? He skipped minicamp. They have been unable to convert him into a team player. The vibe inside the building is terrible.”

In the end, New York only received three votes as the most unstable franchise in the league. Behind the Carolina Panthers (9 votes) and Las Vegas Raiders (7 votes). But it is still a rough and worrisome critique. Hopefully, Rodgers and his teammates can change that narrative with many wins in the months ahead.

