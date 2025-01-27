New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn plans meeting with future Hall of Fame quarterback

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Maybe you’ve heard this one before, but the New York Jets need a new quarterback. That is, unless Aaron Rodgers returns for what would be his 21st NFL season. The 41-year-old is under contract for another season with the Jets, where he’ll have a reasonable cap hit of $23.5 Million.

The Jets may not need to add another quarterback this offseason. The two veterans, Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor, will be under contract next season, and they’ll be joined by 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis. Most teams carry two to three quarterbacks, yet it never hurts to add competition to the most important position in the NFL.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections

New York Jets’ Aaron Glenn sets meeting with Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after the season ended, Aaron Rodgers admitted that he’s having thoughts about retiring. If so, it would cap a Hall of Fame career that’s seen him become a four-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl winner, four-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection.

However, there’s also a possibility that Rodgers wants another crack at the apple, especially after last year’s disappointing effort from the Jets. So, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, one of the first orders of business for fresh New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn is to meet with his starting quarterback about his playing future.

“Talked to Aaron Glenn this morning. He said, ‘I plan to go meet with Aaron Rodgers and we’ll definitely come up with a decision much sooner than later. I don’t want to drag this out.'” Glazer on Aaron Glenn meeting with Aaron Rodgers

For the Jets, it makes sense to get this meeting out of the way as early as possible. Rodgers may need and/or want more time to make such a concrete decision on whether he plans to play in 2025 or not. Yet, the Jets are trying to put together their offseason plan right now, and the earlier they get a firm answer from their starting quarterback, the quicker they can begin formulating a plan on how to move forward with the roster.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency