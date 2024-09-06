New York Giants insider gives reason for hope that they’ve fixed biggest problem from 2023 before Week 1

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Ahead of their game in Week 1 on Sunday, a New York Giants insider gave reason for hope that the team has finally fixed one of their biggest problems from last season.

Expectations heading into the Giants’ season debut this year are far different than they were a year ago. In 2023, the team was coming off a surprise trip to the playoffs and actually reaching the divisional round. But after a 6-11 showing last season things are a bit more pessimistic around Big Blue’s 2024 campaign.

Part of the reason for the low expectations is Daniel Jones will be leading the offense again in 2024 and he’s only had one truly strong season in New York. However, he has also been hampered by mediocre offensive line play during his career and 2023 was no different. The unit was rough last season and both Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor suffered serious injuries because they were forced out of the pocket.

If the offensive line isn’t far better there is no reason to expect much from the Giants offense in 2024. However, there is now hope changes made in the offseason will deliver the results the offense badly needs this season.

New York Giants new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo reason for hope blocking issues of 2023 fixed?

“Between the offseason upgrades and the coaching change to Carmen Bricillo, I think there’s reason to have hope,” The Athletic Giants reporter Charlotte Carroll wrote Friday. “After all, it can’t be worse than last year’s dismal performance. Bringing in established veterans like Jon Runyan Jr., Jermaine Eluemunor, and Greg Van Roten should bring some stability and give Jones the pocket protection he desperately needs.

“Bricillo has a good reputation around the league, and it should prove beneficial that he worked with Eluemunor and Van Roten in Las Vegas last year. The unit has looked better in camp, and that’s not just me saying it. Giants defensive linemen have noticed the improvement, as well. Saying certain things were much easier for them last year.”

The New York Giants open their season on Sunday in a 1:00 PM ET game against the Minnesota Vikings on FOX.

