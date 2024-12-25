NFL expert details why New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye has been better in 2024 than Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix

Has New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye been the best rookie at his position this season? An NFL analyst for ESPN recently made a case for the young signal caller.

These are very different times in the NFL. For decades a young QB was expected to ride the bench for a year or two, at least, and watch and learn. However, first-year QBs starting for their teams from Week 1 have become very common. And it has delivered mixed results for many franchises.

Related: Where does Drake Maye land in our latest NFL QB rankings?

But, much like CJ Stroud did last year, it seems as if Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix have overcome the pitfalls of being rookie QBs in the NFL. Both have made huge impacts in 2024 and have the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos in a strong position to reach the playoffs early next year. They are two names that immediately come to mind when fans think about who is a top Rookie of the Year candidate this season.

However, in a new column this week, ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak made an interesting case for why New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye has actually been the best of his class this year.

Drake Maye stats (2024): 2,159 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 88.6 passer rating

New England Patriots teammates behind Drake Maye’s weak ROTY case

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Solak is high on both Daniels and Nix and their long-term potential. But he believes when you look beyond the week-to-week stats and get into the nitty-gritty of the film this season, Maye has been far better than NFL fans realize. Especially since the analyst feels he has played well despite less-than-optimal pieces around him on the roster and coaching staff.

“The wide receiver room has cycled through starters, benching, and drama. The primary option has slowly become Boutte, a 2023 sixth-round selection with intermittent success,” he wrote. “Late-game scenarios that could have turned losses into confidence-building wins were mismanaged by rookie coach Jerod Mayo.

Drake Maye contract: Four years, $36.6 million

“The playcalling has come under warranted scrutiny for a lack of explosive plays. A dogged reliance on screens that don’t return much on investment, and an inability to protect Maye with a strong run or YAC game. It is not an embellishment to call Maye the best player on the Patriots offense. Which is both a testament to his skill and a referendum on the roster.”

The NFL analyst believes Drake Maye has gotten notably “better” during the season despite the New England Patriots’ limitations. And that he “produces at least one Herculean effort in the scramble drill” and produces for his team despite “his supporting cast is constantly creating negative environments.”

Related: Where do the New England Patriots land in our Week 17 NFL offense rankings?