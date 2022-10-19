NASCAR team set for big announcement in October 2022

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR is nearing the end of its calendar which means silly season has been ramping up with the most recent news being Chase Purdy and Hattori Racing Enterprises parting ways at the end of the 2022 season.

However, there appears to be another announcement from a NASCAR Truck Series team on the horizon.

GMS Racing will announce a new addition to its driver lineup in 2022

May 20, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Camping World Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger (23) races through the front stretch during the SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

GMS Racing, a team that fields entries in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, is set to make an announcement of a “new addition” to its 2023 driver lineup, per the team.

The organization currently employs Grant Enfinger in the No. 23 truck and Jack Wood in the No. 24 truck. Enfinger needs to win at Homestead-Miami Speedway to make the Championship 4 while Wood missed the playoffs.

Daniel Dye pilots the No. 43 car for GMS Racing in the ARCA Menards Series. It was Dye’s first full-time season in the series as he barely lost the championship to Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez.

Dye had zero wins, 13 top-5 finishes, and 17 top-10 finishes during the 20-race season. The 18-year-old driver has not made any starts in NASCAR’s top three levels after becoming eligible last December.

GMS Racing was set to join the NASCAR Cup Series as its own team starting this season; however, the organization merged with Richard Petty Motorsports to become Petty GMS Motorsports.

The Cup Series organization has Erik Jones and Ty Dillon as its drivers with Noah Gragson coming to the fold to replace Dillon in the No. 42 car starting at the Busch Light Clash next season.

However, the focus right now is towards the Truck Series team and who might be joining the party.

NASCAR drivers that could join GMS Racing in the Truck Series

May 27, 2022; Concord, North Carolina, USA; ARCA Menards Series driver Daniel Dye (43) races during the General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There are a few drivers that could make sense for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series next season. One of them was already mentioned as Dye currently runs full-time in the ARCA Menards Series.

The 18-year-old driver won his only ARCA Menards Series race in 26 starts at Berlin Raceway last year. Dye would be a good option if they are looking to either replace Wood or slot in another young driver next to Enfinger.

If not Dye, another name such as Rajah Caruth would make perfect sense. Caruth is under the Chevrolet banner and has competed in some NASCAR Truck Series races this season with Spire Motorsports.

The 20-year-old driver has a best finish of 11th place at World Wide Technology Raceway with a 23.3 average finishing position. Caruth has also attempted five NASCAR Xfinity Seires races with a best finish of 20th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Caruth currently runs full-time in the ARCA Menards Series with Rev Racing alongside teammate Nick Sanchez, who could also be a candidate for the ride. However, Kyle Busch Motorsports could be another option for them.

Purdy has been rumored to still have a full-time ride in the Truck Series for the 2023 season despite parting ways with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Purdy has a best finish of seventh place at Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 61 truck this year.

The 22-year-old has run for the organization in the past so it might not make sense for the two sides to work together again. If not any of them, it would likely seem to be an unexpected driver.

GMS Racing is one of the Truck Series top organizations so the next driver who joins the fold will be occupying a good ride for the 2023 season and possibly beyond.