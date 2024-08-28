NASCAR penalizes a trio of Xfinity Series teams after Daytona

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR unveiled a trio of identical penalties in the Xfinity Series stemming from pre-race inspection on Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

Specifically, they are all infractions for improper rear bumper covers, which come the loss of 20 championship points and five playoff points, with the crew chiefs being fined $25,000. The following teams got hit with the penalty:

Jordan Anderson Racing No. 27, Jeb Burton, Shane Whitbeck

RSS Racing No. 28, Kyle Sieg, Joe Williams

Alpha Prime Racing No. 45, Caesar Bacarella, Kase Kallenbach

The rear bumper cover is required to match Five Star Bodies part no: 15001-45212 and conform to the following drawing: