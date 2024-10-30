Josh Berry to be paired with veteran engineer at Wood Brothers Racing in 2025

One of the most tenured race engineers and crew chiefs will join Wood Brothers Racing to work with Josh Berry next season for the next chapter of the storied No. 21 team.

Miles Stanley, currently serving as the Team Penske performance engineering manager, will return to the pit box next season with the oldest team in the discipline. Prior to serving in his current capacity, a role he has had since 2021, Stanley was the race day engineer for Joey Logano from 2013 to 2019 — where the No. 22 team won 21 races and made three final four appearances.

Stanley most recently was on the pit box for Ryan Blaney and the Penske No. 12 team in 2020 and then the part-time No. 33 car with Austin Cindric in 2021.

“The Wood Brothers name is synonymous with the sport of NASCAR, and to be able to serve as the crew chief for the iconic No. 21 is an incredible opportunity,” said Stanley. “I’m looking forward to working with Josh Berry, whose skills and enthusiasm are sure to bring great value to the team. It’s an exciting time for the Wood Brothers with the addition of Josh Berry and the celebration of their 75th anniversary in NASCAR in 2025. We’ll be ready to hit the ground running.”

But Stanley has a deeper history in NASCAR beyond his Team Penske roots.

A 2007 graduate from the University of Akron, Stanley began his race engineering tenure in the Champ Car Atlantic Series with Polestar Racing and then moved to NASCAR in 2009 to work with Robby Gordon Motorsports. He also headed BK Racing’s engineering department in 2012 before moving to Penske.

Wood Brothers has a technical alliance with Penske and operates out of the larger team’s shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, so this is more of a reassignment than a new employer.

“Miles has built an impressive resume filled with wins and championships, and he has a deep, technical understanding of the sport. His commitment and impressive track record make him a perfect fit for the No. 21 team as we enter an exciting new chapter,” said Jon Wood, president, Wood Brothers Racing. “Over the years, we’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most talented crew chiefs in NASCAR, and I look forward to seeing what Miles and Josh accomplish on the track next year.”