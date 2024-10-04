Legacy Motor Club makes big hire from Hendrick Motorsports

The overhaul at Legacy Motor Club continued this week as the Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher owned team poached Brian Campe from Hendrick Motorsports.

Campe has spent the past 20 years in high level motorsports, serving in an engineering role with Hendrick from 2005 to 2008 and then at JR Motorsports in 2009 before spending the next 12 years in the IndyCar Series with Team Penske.

Campe returned to NASCAR and Hendrick in 2022 to run its aerodynamic department and even served in a liason role with Arrow McLaren Racing when Kyle Larson ran the Indianapolis 500. During his Penske tenure, he was lead engineer for Juan Pablo Montoya when he won his second Indianapolis 500 and for Josef Newgarden’s championship season in 2017.

“I’m super excited to join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and am looking forward to the opportunity and challenge ahead,” said Campe. “I believe in the vision for LEGACY M.C. and hope to help build on the talent that is already in place and bring my experience to the organization so we can compete for wins at NASCAR’s highest level.”

The current Cup Series car has a lot of engineering similarities to the current IndyCar and that’s why Hendrick first brought him back to the fold. Now, he hopes to bring Legacy, which has a Tier 1 Toyota relationship, towards contention.

“The addition of a talent like Brian Campe is integral to the success of LEGACY M.C.,” said LEGACY M.C. co-owner Jimmie Johnson. “Brian’s experience with championship teams like Hendrick and Penske will make him a huge asset to LEGACY M.C., and we are eager to see the improvement his leadership will bring to the engineering arm of the Club.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.