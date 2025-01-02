Classic Daytona 500 winner launches new NASCAR team

Derrike Cope, winner of the 1990 Daytona 500, is returning to NASCAR team ownership in the Xfinity Series by launching Cope Family Racing and a No. 70 car set to tackle select events during the 2025 season.

Cope was last in a NASCAR ownership position as part of the leadership group at Starcom Racing that contested events from 2017 to 2021. This team will be full operated by the Cope family, thus its name, with Cope serving as general manager.

The team will receive chassis and engine support from Richard Childress Racing.

“After some time away from the sport, the creation of Cope Family Racing begins another chapter for us in NASCAR,” said Cope. “To have the opportunity for such a high caliber effort to present in 2025 feels amazing. Elyshia (wife) and I are excited to be working alongside Nick and Johanna andlook forward to having two young talented drivers, Leland Honeyman Jr. and Thomas Annunziata, showcase their potential in the highly competitive Xfinity Series.

“We are reunited with Bob Fisher at ECR for our engine program and will utilize RCR race cars for our return to the Xfinity Series.”

The team will field a car for Leland Honeyman Jr. at Daytona in February and Thomas Annunziata in March at Circuit of the Americas.

Honeyman is going to run 17 races, mostly the intermediate and superspeedway events.

“I’m excited to join Cope Family Racing as they launch their NASCAR Xfinity Series program,” said Honeyman. “It’s an honor to be part of a team with such a racing legacy, and I can’t wait to contribute to this new chapter in their history book. I’m ready to take on 2025 and continue chasing success on the track.”

“I’m super excited to be racing part-time with CFR in 2025,” said Annunziata. “Derrike Cope and the Cope Family are rich in NASCAR experience from his driving days and running the team for StarCom Racing in the Cup Series. Although it’s a new team, CFR has assembled an experienced group to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I’m ready and more motivated than ever to be a part of this exciting project. Time to go to work.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.