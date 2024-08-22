NASCAR mandating right side rear air deflector after Michigan flip

Credit: Telegram photo by Mike Dickie / USA TODAY NETWORK

In response to Corey Lajoie blowing over and flipping during a crash on Monday at Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR has issued a safety adjustment to cars for this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

The new component is a new right side rear window air deflector, matching what is already current run on the left side.

NASCAR will supply teams with the parts and they will match what is already in the rule book for the opposite side:

B. Rear window supports must be used. Supports must keep the window rigid in all directions and must remain in contact with the inner window surface and chassis at all times during an Event. The rear window may be fastened to the rear window supports using flat head screws.

C. All rear window supports must be constructed from 1 x 1 x 1/8 inch thick 6063-T52 extruded aluminum “T” stock. All rear window supports must be used in the appropriate recessed slots in the greenhouse. Lateral supports must be normal to the vertical rear window outer supports. Lightening holes will not be permitted in rear window supports.

D. Except for Events requiring wet weather equipment, rear window sealing will be permitted using only the designed bulb seal groove and an appropriate bulb seal. For Events requiring wet weather equipment, adhesive sealant will be permitted. If adhesive sealant is used, the entire perimeter of the rear window must be sealed.

E. All rear window fasteners must remain secure for the entire Event.

F. A rear window air deflector must be used. The rear window air deflector must be constructed of 0.25 inch thick polycarbonate; the mounting brackets must be constructed of 0.060 inch thick aluminum. The rear window air deflector assembly must conform to the following CAD file: