Milwaukee Bucks reportedly interested in signing high-scoring guard in NBA free agency

The Milwaukee Bucks have not necessarily been active in NBA free agency after a disappointing 2023-24 season for the team.

This does not mean that Milwaukee isn’t attempting to add more talent behind the star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Rather, the team’s salary cap situation is not necessarily a positive one.

At this point in NBA free agency, it’s all about finding value in veterans to join the rotation. Milwaukee is reportedly looking into that.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks are one of a handful of teams showing interest in veteran wing Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors.

The 25-year-old Trent Jr. entered free agency expecting a lucrative long-term deal. But after a down 2023-24 campaign, his market has been impacted big time. The former second-round pick from Duke averaged 13.7 points on 39% shooting from distance last season. These numbers were way down from previous seasons. From 2021-23, he averaged nearly 18 points per game.

What Gary Trent Jr. would provide the Milwaukee Bucks

Scoring off the bench. It’s certainly a need for the Doc Rivers-led team after losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Indiana Pacers.

Wing help is also a need behind Khris Middleton at this point for Milwaukee. At this point, Trent would have to take the veteran minimum to sign with Milwaukee. It’s not yet known whether he would be willing to do that.

The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are two other teams said to be in in the guard.