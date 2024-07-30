Milwaukee Brewers news: Team acquires starter in rare intradivision trade

The first-place Milwaukee Brewers are obviously looking to buy ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. Milwaukee entered MLB games today with a 60-45 record and six games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in th National League Central.
With St. Louis having pulled off a big trade earlier on Monday, the Brewers have countered.
According to Robert Murray of FanSided, Milwaukee has acquired veteran starter Frankie Montas from the division-rival Cincinnati Reds.
This move adds to what has been a pretty good Brewers rotation on the season. Though, the 31-year-old Montas has struggled to a 5.01 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 19 games (all starts) this season.
He does have a track record of success. Back in 2021, Montas pitched to a 13-9 record with a 3.37 ERA for the Oakland Athletics. Milwaukee has to hope he returns to that form.
Milwaukee Brewers rotation taking shape ahead of MLB trade deadline
Tobias Myers has been Milwaukee’s best starter this season, posting a 3.10 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. Colin Rea (3.60/1.21) and Freddy Peralta (3.94/1.21) have also been good.
This move comes roughly a week after Milwaukee youngster Robert Gasser was reported to have to undergo Tommy John Surgery.