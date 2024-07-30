Milwaukee Brewers news: Team acquires starter in rare intradivision trade

The first-place Milwaukee Brewers are obviously looking to buy ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. Milwaukee entered MLB games today with a 60-45 record and six games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in th National League Central.

With St. Louis having pulled off a big trade earlier on Monday, the Brewers have countered.

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, Milwaukee has acquired veteran starter Frankie Montas from the division-rival Cincinnati Reds.

This move adds to what has been a pretty good Brewers rotation on the season. Though, the 31-year-old Montas has struggled to a 5.01 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 19 games (all starts) this season.

He does have a track record of success. Back in 2021, Montas pitched to a 13-9 record with a 3.37 ERA for the Oakland Athletics. Milwaukee has to hope he returns to that form.

Milwaukee Brewers rotation taking shape ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Tobias Myers has been Milwaukee’s best starter this season, posting a 3.10 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. Colin Rea (3.60/1.21) and Freddy Peralta (3.94/1.21) have also been good.

This move comes roughly a week after Milwaukee youngster Robert Gasser was reported to have to undergo Tommy John Surgery.