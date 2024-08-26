Packers acquire quarterback Malik Willis from Titans for draft pick

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As the NFL prepares for final roster cuts on Tuesday, a surprise trade of a once-promising quarterback to the Green Bay Packers caught many off guard. The Packers are acquiring quarterback Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans in return for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Willis, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, exhibited glimpses during his time with the Titans but could never snatch the starting position from veteran Ryan Tannehill. The Titans turned to the NFL Draft last year for another quarterback, Will Levis, who is now their starter. With a change of scenery in Green Bay, the young quarterback has a fresh chance to display his abilities as the backup to recently extended signal caller Jordan Love. Currently focused on developing Love as their starting quarterback post-Aaron Rodgers’ departure, the Packers seem to be exploring various options with Malik Willis as a potential backup or even a backup plan if Love struggles.

This trade represents an opportunity with minimal risk but high potential for the Packers. Malik Willis’ strengths fit well in coach Matt LaFleur’s offensive strategy, especially his knack for extending plays and challenging opposing defenses downfield. While Love remains at the forefront of their plans, adding Willis enhances depth and fosters healthy competition within their quarterback lineup.

Willis gets a fresh start and the Packers’ price was negligible considering his possible upside.