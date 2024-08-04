Los Angeles Dodgers ‘privately concerned’ about future Hall of Famer

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the National League’s best records, entering MLB games today at 64-47. But one of their most renowned players is not off to a strong start after recently making his season debut.

Is Clayton Kershaw healthy?

Future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw just made his Los Angeles Dodgers season debut on July 25 after missing the previous four months due to shoulder surgery. The 36-year-old seemed like he was back to his normal self, striking out six batters over four innings while allowing two runs.

Yet, his next start, on July 31, was much different. Kershaw allowed six hits, seven runs (three earned runs), and one walk across 3.2 innings. Oddly, for the first time in his MLB career, Kershaw didn’t strike out a single batter. It ended Kershaw’s record 423-game strikeout streak, the longest in baseball since the pitching mounds moved to 60-feet-6 inches back in 1893.

Kershaw averaged less than 90 mph on the radar gun and generated only two swings and misses all afternoon. Is Kershaw really back?

Now, as USA Today’s MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports, the Dodgers are “privately concerned” about their three-time Cy Young winner.

Of course, it’s possible Kershaw simply just needs more time to get reacclimated after being away from the mound for so long. Kershaw’s next chance at redemption comes on Tuesday against a suddenly cold Philadelphia Phillies team that has lost six games in a row.

