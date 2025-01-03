Los Angeles Dodgers surprisingly sign international star to $12.5 million contract, but it’s not Roki Sasaki

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue strengthening their roster following their World Series championship season.

The team upgraded their rotation by signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract ahead of the MLB winter meetings. They also bolstered their outfield, signing Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17 million deal and bringing back All-Star Teoscar Hernandez on a three-year, $66 million contract.

Los Angeles was also among the select teams who reportedly met with Japanese pitching ace Roki Sasaki and are considered frontrunners to land the 23-year-old right-hander.

Now, the Dodgers have made a surprising move by signing another international star.

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Korean player for three years, $12.5 million

The Dodgers announced Friday they have signed Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim to a three-year, $12.5 million contract, with club options for 2028 and 2029. The signing came out of the blue, as the Dodgers weren’t previously linked to the 25-year-old Kim, and the deal was completed just before his posting window was set to expire.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with utility player Hyeseong Kim on a three-year contract for $12.5 million with a two-year club option for 2028 and 2029. The Dodgers designated catcher Diego Cartaya to make room on the 40-man roster. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 3, 2025

Kim’s impressive eight-season career in the Korean Baseball Organization includes three consecutive KBO Fielding Awards (2021-2023) while playing four different positions for the Kiwoom Heroes.

“He finished the 2024 season with the Kiwoom Heroes, batting .326 with 11 homers, 30 stolen bases and 75 RBI in 127 games,” the Dodgers stated in their press release. “He spent six seasons with Kiwoom, batting .309 with 32 homers, 280 stolen bases and 339 RBI. He was the KBO stolen base leader in 2021, swiping 46 bases in 50 chances and has notched 211 stolen bases since 2018, which is the most in the KBO during that six-year span.”

At the moment, I’m told, Hyeseong Kim comes in as a super-utility guy who can play three infield spots and also some outfield. He’s a plus runner, too, and will be an asset on the bases. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) January 3, 2025

While Kim is known more for his defense than his bat, ESPN’s Alden González reports he will serve as a super-utility player. This signing could impact the Dodgers’ current infield configuration, though Mookie Betts appears locked in at shortstop heading into the 2025 season, especially with the outfield already set. The addition of Kim may cast uncertainty over Gavin Lux’s role with the team.

