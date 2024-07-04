Top-10 best United States-born players in NHL today

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

In celebration of Independence Day in the United States, it's a fun time to rank the best U.S.-born players currently playing in the NHL. Out of the 286 players and goalies who dressed in a game last season, here are our top picks of who best represents the red, white, and blue.

10. Jeremy Swayman – Anchorage, AK

So many players are worthy of making this list, but Jeremy Swayman has leapfrogged most of them. As the undisputed No. 1 goalie with the Boston Bruins, he was so good last season that they moved on from a Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to give him the job. In the past three seasons, Swayman has the sixth-best save percentage (.916) and goals-against average (2.41) in the NHL, with even better playoff numbers.

9. Chris Kreider – Boxford, MA

Chris Kreider is one of the top goal-scorers in the NHL, including 39 he scored this past season. Whether on the man advantage, even strength, or shorthanded, he’s consistently a 30-goal scorer after reaching a personal best of 52 in 2021-22. Kreider now has 304 goals, third most in New York Rangers history. As the heart and soul of the New York Rangers, Kreider has earned his spot as a top United States-born player.

8. Thatcher Demko – San Diego, CA

Thatcher Demko makes the list because after so many seasons of the Vancouver Canucks waiting for him to establish himself, he finally did in 2023-24. As runner-up in Vezina Trophy voting, the 28-year-old helped his team to the top spot in the Western Conference with a 35-14-2 record and career-best .918 save percentage and 2.45 GAA.

7. Jason Robertson – Arcadia, CA

In 2022-23, Jason Robertson became the first player in Dallas Stars history to score 100 points, finishing with 109. As one of the top players under 25, he’s already a two-time 40-goal scorer and has collected the 15th most points in the NHL over the past three seasons.

6. Jake Guentzel – Omaha, NB

Jake Guentzel was this offseason’s most sought-after free agent, agreeing to a seven-year, $63 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’s a two-time 40-goal scorer who netted at least 20 goals in each of the past seven seasons. As an elite playoff performer with a Stanley Cup title on his resume, Guentzel makes any contender better.

5. J.T. Miller – East Palestine, OH

Over the past three seasons, J.T. Miller has emerged as one of the top producers in the NHL, collecting 284 points in 242 games. Last season, he had 103 points, surpassing the century mark for the first time and finishing ninth in League scoring.

4. Connor Hellebuyck – Commerce, MI

After winning the Vezina Trophy for the second time in 2023-24, Connor Hellebuyck is now only one of two active goalies, the other being Sergei Bobrovsky, with multiple Vezina wins on his resume. As the face of the Winnipeg Jets franchise, he’s not only the backbone for his club but the best United States-born goalie currently in the NHL.

3. Matthew Tkachuk – Scottsdale, AZ

Matthew Tkachuk was a 100-point player with the Calgary Flames before he relocated to the Florida Panthers. He led them to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances in the past two seasons, and their first championship this past season. As the oldest son of U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Keith Tkachuk, Matthew is building up a resume worthy of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

2. Quinn Hughes – Orlando, FL

Quinn Hughes won his first Norris Trophy as the best NHL defenseman this past season. He led the League with 75 assists and finished with 92 points, the third-highest total this century for a defenseman. As captain of the Vancouver Canucks, Hughes helped the club finish as the best team in the Western Conference.

Auston Matthews – San Ramon, CA

