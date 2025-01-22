NFL insider projects blockbuster trade between Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While the NFL Playoffs are still raging on, two teams, the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals didn’t quite reach the postseason. Both teams are now in offseason mode, trying to evaluate where their 2024 NFL seasons went wrong while trying to assess where and how they can upgrade the roster.

Recently, ESPN had a trade suggestion that could ultimately help both teams move forward next season. Let’s dive in.

ESPN predicts Atlanta Falcons trade Kyle Pitts to Cincinnati Bengals

Back in 2021, the Atlanta Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest drafted tight end in NFL history, making him the fourth overall pick. He’s since had one 1,000-yard season, coming in his rookie year when he made his lone Pro Bowl appearance.

While he was projected to develop into a superstar, the Falcons have struggled to maximize the freakish talent’s skillset, with Pitts averaging 634 yards across the past two seasons. That’s respectable production, but not quite enough to land him among the best tight ends in football.

Now that he’s entering his fifth season and a contract year, it’s time to discuss a contract extension for the Falcons’ starting tight end. Negotiations could get tricky, being that he hasn’t quite lived up to his draft status but remains a productive player.

Recently ESPN’s Benjamin Solak had a trade prediction involving the Cincinnati Bengals that could disrupt the Pitts contract extension talks.

“Tight end Kyle Pitts is due $10.8 million on the final year of his deal in 2025. Can the Falcons get more for him in a trade than they would in a compensatory pick after he leaves in free agency? I think they could, as he has a rosier future on an offense that actually fits his skill set. My prediction: Pitts will get dealt to the Bengals for a Day 3 pick.” Solak on Kyle Pitts trade

This trade would net the Bengals another highly capable pass-catcher, although one they’d have to likely pay this offseason. In this scenario, they’d be buying low on a player with superstar potential. If the Tee Higgins contract extension discussions get out of control, the Bengals could very well pivot to the trade market in search of a proven replacement for their 6-foot-4 receiver.

As for the Falcons, trading Pitts could help them cut costs with Kirk Cousins still guaranteed $90-$100 million for the remainder of his contract. While a Day 3 pick (fourth-to-seventh round) may seem like a small return on their investment, it’s better than losing Pitts to free agency in 2026 and only netting a compensatory pick in 2027 in return.

