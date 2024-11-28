Huge Kansas City Chiefs news on timeline for Marquise Brown to return this season

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have been plagued by injuries this season on both sides of the ball, but still have one of the best records in the NFL. With the final month of the regular season approaching, it appears Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu won’t be the only players returning to the field this season.

Kansas City signed wide receiver Marquise Brown this offseason, hoping he could provide a great vertical threat for Patrick Mahomes. Unfortunately, the big-play threat suffered a dislocated collarbone in the team’s first preseason game and was believed to be done for the year with a season-ending injury.

Related: NFL power rankings 2024, see where the Kansas City Chiefs land

Fortunately for Kansas City, it appears Brown is ahead of schedule. In the same week the Chiefs announced that Pacheco and Omenihu would return to the field and play on Friday, there’s also promising news on Brown.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, the Chiefs are “optimistic” about Brown returning to the practice field in mid-December. While it wouldn’t mean he could play before the end of the regular season, a return for the NFL playoffs is very possible.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2024, find out where the Kansas City Chiefs defense sits

Marquise Brown contract (Spotrac): $3.5 million base salary, $6.9995 million cap hit

Getting Brown back during a playoff push would be huge for an offense that hasn’t been the same without No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice. Brown’s potential return could prove even more crucial as Kansas City’s defense has regressed significantly since the season-ending injury to cornerback Jaylen Watson.

There’s now the possibility of the Chiefs taking the field in the playoffs with Brown, Pacheco, Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins. It would be a huge boost for the offense, especially since it could allow Patrick Mahomes to make smarter decisions with the football and thus cut down on his interceptions.

Related: Best NFL dynasties ever, including the Kansas City Chiefs