Josef Newgarden inks IndyCar extension with Team Penske

Less than a week after winning his second consecutive Indianapolis 500, Josef Newgarden inked a multiyear extension to remain in the IndyCar Series with Team Penske.

Newgarden joined the organization in 2017 and has won two championships for Penske in 2017 and 2019 in addition to the pair of victories in the Greatest Spectacle in Motorsports. He had only been realistically linked to one other team in free agency, Arrow McLaren Racing, but ultimately chose to remain with the IndyCar standard bearers approaching his age 34 season.

“Josef Newgarden is a true winner, and we are excited that he will continue as a part of Team Penske for years to come,” said team owner Roger Penske in a press release. “What he did Sunday in the Indianapolis 500 shows how Josef consistently delivers for our team and our partners on the track, and he is just as impressive off the track as well. We are proud to have Josef continue with our organization as his skill and passion embody what it means to be a Team Penske driver.”

Newgarden has also been embroiled in the push-to-pass controversy over the past month and a half – one that has left both his team and his recent personal accolades in doubt. At the same time, the victory in the Indianapolis 500 was also a masterclass that showed why this combination works.

Ultimately, the decision to remain with Penske keeps one of the most prolific pairings of recent history together. He is also expected to continue to race alongside teammates Will Power and Scott McLaughlin next season.

“Driving for Roger Penske and this iconic team is a dream that I never thought I would realize,” Newgarden said. “I’m thankful for the opportunities that I’ve been given during my time at Team Penske. I have a great amount of respect for the individuals that comprise our group, including the partners who support us. Our time together has been filled with hard work, teamwork and dedication; and I’m so excited that we will continue on for many more years to come. I’m sure that we can achieve much more in the future. I still believe we haven’t reached our full potential together just yet.”

