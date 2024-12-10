Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity team sets 2025 lineup

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced over the weekend its driver lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the returning Jeb Burton joined by Blaine Perkins.

Burton will remain in the No. 27 with Perkins taking over the No. 31 most recently piloted by Parker Retzlaff.

“We’re excited to continue building this program with Jeb and Blaine as we lay the groundwork for the future entering our fifth season in the Xfinity Series,” said Jordan Anderson. “The journey from a single-car operation to where we are now speaks to our team’s perseverance and growth mindset. Having Jeb return as the veteran to our program will continue to add depth and the experience needed to take us to the next level.

“I’m grateful to Parker Retzlaff’s efforts these last two seasons in the No. 31 and the opportunity to assist in his growth as a driver as he continues to move up the ranks. We have the same vision with Blaine next season, and plan to give him all the tools, and opportunities, to continue developing as a driver on and off the track. This is a fantastic opportunity to keep expanding our program with focused drivers, dedicated team members, and committed partners who believe in our shared vision for the organization.”

Burton has taken the team to Victory Lane at Talladega, one of his two career Talladega wins, and is fringe playoff contender for a team that has fringe playoff cars. He maximizes his equipment. Shane Whitbeck will remain the crew chief.

“Coming back for a third season with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport means a lot to me,” said Burton. “We’re building something special here, and I’m ready to carry the momentum forward into 2025. It’s a privilege to work with this team, and I’m grateful to Jordan, John, Shane, and all our great partners involved for their belief in what we’re doing. I’m looking forward to putting this Chevrolet back up-front next season and giving our fans something to cheer for.”

Perkins has won races in Late Models and the ARCA West Series.

“Joining Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is an exciting step in my career development,” said Perkins.

“To be part of such a dedicated Chevrolet organization with a team that shares a passion for growth and success is a fantastic opportunity. I’m looking forward to representing the team and all our partners with everything I have and making the most of the 2025 season.”

Where’s Retzlaff?

Burton addressed the status of his former teammate during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio over the weekend.

“You know, Parker Retzlaff was a great teammate,” Burton said. “Me and him got along. Wish him the best in his future. The reason Parker’s not coming back — has nothing to do with Blaine. It has nothing to do with him. Our sport takes funding, and we’ve all been there. I told Parker a couple of weeks ago that keep his head held high and he’ll find something.

“He’s only 21 years old, right? I’ve been in the same spot that Parker’s in right now and it can be a dark place, but he’s 21 years old and he’s gonna have a good future. So he’s a good little race car driver as well.”