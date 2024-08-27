It sure seems like a NASCAR Network is in the works

NASCAR appears to be getting into the Free Ad-Supported Streaming business based on job filings, as first uncovered by On3.com.

The sanctioning body is seeking a manager of content programming to build the foundation of a 24/7 content channel. NASCAR told On3 that the job posting is real but declined to comment beyond that.

The FAST channel is referred to as ‘NASCAR Channel.’

“This person is responsible for leveraging NASCAR’s extensive portfolio of new original-content and historical video archives to program the NASCAR Channel (FAST),” the posting reads. “The manager will work to optimize consumption to help grow the emerging digital platform and manage the day-to-day functions of the channel.”

Also, included in the listing:

“Manage the program scheduling system to input and communicate the live on-air schedule, ensuring all programs and partnership inventory air as scheduled, and overseeing VOD content options for the digital streaming platforms.”

It’s worth noting that the Race Team Alliance, comprised of the teams that compete in the NASCAR Cup Series already have a digital streaming platform, Racing America, which also comes with its own FAST channel as well.

NASCAR has also recently opened its new digital content facility in Concord, North Carolina, which wll also produce 10 Cup Series race broadcasts next season for Amazon and Turner Sports plus the entire Xfinity Series season on The CW, while also having the capacity to host a FAST channel like the one described above.

In a world in which FOX Sports 1 canceled NASCAR Race Hub, such a network could also facilitate such a studio show presence as well.