How To Watch the San Antonio Spurs Live in 2024

San Antonio Spurs fans have endured a rough stretch of seasons with their team. They’ll were once again firmly on the outside looking in for playoffs during the 2023-24 season. However, hopes are high as the squad continues stocking up on top draft picks and rebuilding for the years ahead.

As the Spurs finish out their preseason against the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets, you’ll want to be ready for their 2024-25 season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on October 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at how to watch the Spurs on several major live TV streaming services and satellite providers this year.

What channels are San Antonio Spurs games on?

If you’re looking for live San Antonio Spurs games, you may find them on several different networks this season. San Antonio-area locals can find Spurs games on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, CW35, and KENS 5 (CBS). Select nationally televised Spurs games will air on ABC, TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV.

Channel DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FanDuel Sports Network Southwest ✔ ✔ CW35 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ KENS 5

(CBS) ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Some restrictions may apply

Watch the San Antonio Spurs on DIRECTV STREAM

If the streaming service revolution seems intimidating, DIRECTV STREAM looks, acts, and feels just like an old-school cable or satellite TV provider – right down to the price. DIRECTV STREAM offers FanDuel Sports Network Southwest KENS 5 and CW35 for local subscribers, as well as ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, no matter where you are.

DIRECTV STREAM plans start at $86.99 a month for the most basic plan and range up to $169.99 a month. To get every channel with Spurs games, we recommend the Choice plan. Each plan includes unlimited cloud DVR, which means you won’t ever have to miss anything you’re looking for.

If you’re a member of a household that is interested in more than just sports, then the large channel list DIRECTV STREAM offers might keep everyone happy.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

Watch the San Antonio Spurs on Fubo

With Fubo, you’ll find ABC, ESPN, and NBA TV nationwide, as well as FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, CW35, and KENS 5 in local markets. If you’re focused on how to watch the San Antonio Spurs, this gets you almost every network that airs their games.

The lowest-cost Fubo plan starts at $79.99 a month, but the top-tier plan is $89.99 before add-ons. All plans also include a regional sports add-on of up to $14.99 a month. The Fubo Extra add-on gets you NBA TV for $7.99 per month if your base plan doesn’t include it.

Fubo plans come with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage – enough for a whole season of Spurs games!

Read our full Fubo review here.

Watch the San Antonio Spurs on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another excellent streaming option for anyone looking to find live San Antonio Spurs basketball. Locals will get CW35 and KENS 5, and everyone else will get ABC, ESPN, and TNT – many of the stations you need to find live Spurs games. If you are not going to be home, don’t worry – every plan comes with unlimited DVR storage.

The cheapest Hulu + Live TV plan starts at $76.99 per month and includes full access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu’s on-demand library. That gets you tons of extra on-demand content and live sports, making Hulu + Live TV our favorite all-around streaming platform.

Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, so you’ll need an extra subscription to FanDuel Sports Network Plus (in-market) or NBA League Pass (out-of-market) to watch most regional Spurs games.

Read our full Hulu review here.

Watch the San Antonio Spurs on Sling TV

For sports fans, few services offer as much content for as low a price as Sling TV. For only $40 a month, you can get your hands on Sling Orange, which nets you ESPN and TNT so you can catch Spurs games. For NBA TV, you only need to add the Sports Extra package, which costs $11 per month. You can also upgrade to Sling Orange & Blue to get more sports on NFL Network, FS1, ABC (in some markets), and even more sports on the Sports Extra package for a total of $70 per month.

Not glued to your TV screen at all hours of the day? Sling TV offers a cloud DVR with 50 hours of storage for free and the option to increase your DVR storage to 200 hours for only $5 per month.

Sling TV doesn’t offer KENS 5, CW35, or regional sports networks like FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, but its affordable price makes it that much easier to tack on FanDuel Sports Network Plus (in-market) or NBA League Pass (out-of-market) to get local Spurs coverage.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Watch the San Antonio Spurs on YouTube TV

YouTube is one of the biggest names in sports streaming content, and with YouTube TV, it has expanded its platform to include live TV networks. With YouTube TV, users get ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, as well as CW35 and KENS 5 in local markets.

Plans start at $72.99 per month, and you can opt for the Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month to get over 10 additional networks. Like other streaming platforms on our list, YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud DVR – it will store recordings for nine months before deleting them.

YouTube TV doesn’t offer FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, but you can add NBA League Pass to your plan for $14.99 a month and watch out-of-market Spurs games. If you live in San Antonio, you may consider a subscription to FanDuel Sports Network Southwest for $19.99 a month.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

If you don’t live in the San Antonio viewing area, NBA League Pass is a great option for watching most Spurs games this year. The NBA’s all-access subscription allows you to watch all out-of-market games that aren’t on national TV. Plans start at $14.99 a month or $99.99 a season, and there’s a single-team option for $89.99 a season.

You can also watch games that already aired on NBA League Pass. All blacked-out games are available for on-demand streaming three hours after they’ve aired and three days after they’ve aired on a local network.

FAQ

What streaming service carries the San Antonio Spurs?

You can find at least some Spurs games on most major live TV streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV. For access to all Spurs matchups, we recommend DIRECTV STREAM.

Can I watch all Spurs games with cable or satellite?

Yes, many cable and satellite services carry some or all of the channels airing Spurs games this year. Enter your ZIP code on provider pages to see which channels are available in your area.

Can I watch NBA games on ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus occasionally simulcasts NBA games from ESPN, but this is fairly rare. If you want to watch NBA games, we recommend a subscription to a live TV streaming service or NBA League Pass.