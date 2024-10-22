How To Watch the Detroit Tigers: Best Options for 2024

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Detroit Tigers squad is a young team eager to show Michigan — and the rest of the league — that they have what it takes. After the team finished second in the AL Central last season, the staff shook things up a little bit and headed into 2024 ready to start fresh. Whether or not this young team can go all the way remains to be seen. They clinched the AL Wild Card 2-0 against the Houston Astros, but lost the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians to end their 2024 postseason.

Looking ahead to 2025, Tigers fans won’t want to miss any games as they make another run at the MLB playoffs. Below, find out all the ways to catch the Detroit Tigers with a live TV streaming service so you can stay up to date with your favorite team.

What channels are Detroit Tigers games on?

Fans can find Tigers games airing nationally on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS, and MLB Network. Regionally, the games will be on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FanDuel Sports Network Detroit ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ Fox Sports 1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ MLB Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to Watch the Detroit Tigers on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $114.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

DIRECTV STREAM has everything you need for Detroit Tigers games this season. If you select the Choice plan or higher, you’ll get ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS, MLB Network, and FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. The Entertainment plan, which is DIRECTV STREAM’s cheapest option, doesn’t include MLB Network or regional sports networks.

This robust streaming service, while pricey, also includes unlimited cloud DVR, just in case you’re not home while the game is on. You don’t even have to worry if you miss it. There are also other sports channels available, including ESPN2, Motortrend, NFL Network, and more.

Watch the Detroit Tigers on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Though Fubo doesn’t include TBS, it does have all the other Tigers games channels. Most are available with the Pro plan but you’ll need to bump up to the Elite plan to find MLB Network.

With Fubo, you also get unlimited cloud DVR, and customers can stream on 10 screens at once. That makes Fubo perfect for a large household where a lot of people want to watch TV at the same time. Plus, Fubo is billed as a great streaming service for sports fans, because it’s packed with sports channels. Aside from what you need for Tigers games, you’ll also find beIN SPORTS, ESPNU, NBA TV, and more.

Watch the Detroit Tigers on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Hulu + Live TV is a great streaming option for all-around entertainment fans, because you get a lot with this pick. Hulu + Live TV has ESPN, Fox, FS1, and MLB Network. It’s only missing the regional sports network, but if you’re outside the Detroit area, you won’t even miss it.

Unlike other live TV streaming services, Hulu + Live TV also offers an on-demand library of movies and TV that includes original and exclusive content. Plus, your subscription includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, and that provides even more movies, shows, and commentary in your day. Customers also get unlimited cloud DVR.

Watch the Detroit Tigers on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

To maximize your Tigers viewing on Sling TV, fans will need Sling Orange & Blue. Sling Orange has ESPN and TBS, while Sling Blue has Fox (in some locations), FS1, and TBS. MLB Network can be found in the Sports Extra add-on, if you’re looking for additional season coverage. Unfortunately, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit is not available.

You can opt for just one or the other rather than the combo, if you want to save money, as well. That’s the beauty of Sling TV. Plus, Sling TV offers 50 hours of cloud DVR, which can be upgraded to 200 hours.

Watch the Detroit Tigers on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base Plan

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

YouTube TV offers ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS, but lacks MLB Network and FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. With YouTube TV, subscribers will get more than 100 channels to stream, as well as unlimited cloud DVR in case you miss any of the games throughout the season.

YouTube TV also offers Key Plays View, Stats View, and Fantasy Football View to keep you up to speed on every last bit of the action with all your favorite teams, no matter which sport you’re watching. You won’t find that on any other streaming service.

Watch games on Apple TV+

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $9.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

This season, fans can watch their favorite teams on Apple TV Plus during Friday Night Baseball. Tigers fans have one can’t-miss game in May, on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. ET. The Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox.

How to watch Detroit Tigers games out-of-market with MLB TV

Suggested Plan: Single Team

Price: $119.99/year

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Throughout the season, there will likely be games you can’t find on TV because you’re out of market and the games aren’t airing nationally. That’s where MLB.TV comes in. This additional sports streaming service gives you even more access to your favorite teams all season long.

FAQ

How can I watch the Detroit Tiger game?

Detroit Tigers games are streaming on several platforms. You can watch games on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Apple TV+.

Does FanDuel Sports Network carry the Detroit Tigers?

Yes, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit hosts Detroit Tigers games. If you’re in the Detroit area, you can watch FanDuel Sports Network Detroit on DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo.

How can I watch FanDuel Sports Network Detroit without cable?

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit is available on DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo if you’re in the Detroit area. You can also stream on FanDuel Sports Network Plus if you’re in-market.