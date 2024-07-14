How To Watch The Detroit Pistons: Best Options For 2024

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing 2023/24 season, Pistons fans are ready to put the past behind them and look ahead to next season. When the season starts, you can cheer for Detroit from almost anywhere with the right livestreaming platform.

Our guide outlines which satellite and live TV streaming platforms work best for Pistons fans this season.

What channels are Detroit Pistons games on

Pistons fans who are serious about watching every play will need a streaming service with Bally Sports Detroit, which carries the majority of the team’s games for the 2024-2025 season. The Pistons also air nationally on ESPN, ABC, NBA TV, and TNT for primetime and playoff games. With this in mind, here’s a look at how each streaming service compares in its channel offerings:

Channels DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports Detroit ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ NBA TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ TNT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ *local channels available in select locations

Watch the Detroit Pistons on DISH (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: America’s Top 120

America’s Top 120 Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and TNT

DISH is on the higher price end of livestreaming services, with packages priced at $84.99, $104.99, and $114.99. However, the service may be worth it to many sports fans because the channel options are impressive. You can watch the Pistons on ESPN and TNT on all DISH plans and NBA TV if you purchase a sports extra. You won’t be able to access Bally Sports Detroit. On the plus side, DISH has 2,000 hours of DVR storage and the ability to watch up to four channels on the same screen.

Pistons fans may also be interested in coverage offered by CBS Sports Networks, ESPN 2, Fox Sports 1, NHL Network, PAC-12 Network, and SEC Network. Some channels, including NBA TV, require the Multi-Sport Pack extra for $13 per month. This extra unlocks channels like MLB Network and NFL RedZone, which can make it well worth a bill increase.

Watch the Detroit Pistons on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice package starts from $108.99 per month and includes access to regional sports networks. This means you’ll be able to stream Pistons games all season long since it has Bally Sports Detroit.

The platform also offers ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV, giving you access to all available primetime and playoff matchups in your area. Overall, this is one of the best options for Pistons fans since you won’t need to supplement coverage with multiple streaming providers.

Not enough coverage? DIRECTV STREAM has a Sports Pack with 35+ more channels, including NFL RedZone, NFL Network, ESPNEWS, college sports networks, and more for just $14.99 per month. All customers get unlimited DVR storage.

Watch the Detroit Pistons on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo offers over 150 channels, unlimited DVR storage, and the ability to stream content on 10 screens. The service has two packages: the Pro plan, priced at $79.99 per month, and the Elite plan for $89.99 per month. The number of available channels varies by location, with the Elite plan generally having about 70 more channels than the Pro plan. Best of all, you can test drive Fubo free for seven days to see if it’s right for you.

On the coverage end, Fubo has most of the channels Pistons fans want, like Bally Sports Detroit, ABC, ESPN, and NBA TV. The lone downside is it doesn’t carry TNT, so you might miss some national broadcasts. If that’s still not enough action, the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone costs just $10.99 per month and includes NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB TV, ACC Network, and more. Overall, Fubo is one of the best options for Detroit fans.

Watch the Detroit Pistons on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV comes with unlimited recording space and over 85 channels of content. If you bundle the livestreaming with its on-demand platform, you’ll also have access to Hulu’s robust content of children’s programming, blockbuster movies, and classic TV shows. All Hulu + Live TV fans also get access to ESPN Plus, where you can watch collegiate sports, highlights, and original sports programming to complement the live action on ESPN networks. The primary plan is $76.99 per month, but you can eliminate commercials for on-demand content with a plan that costs $89.99 per month.

For Pistons fans, the coverage is not the best out there. Hulu doesn’t air Bally Sports Detroit, which carries the brunt of the Pistons games. That aside, it does come with ESPN, ABC, and TNT, allowing you to watch primetime showdowns and playoff games. Yet, you’ll need to supplement coverage to catch all Pistons games live.

Watch the Detroit Pistons on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV is one of the more affordable streaming platforms available. For $40 per month, you’ll have your choice of the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue package. Sling Orange is more appropriate for Pistons fans, as it has ESPN and TNT. Sling Blue can also be tempting for sports fans because it has NFL Network and NBC Sports. You’re also able to access NBA TV through its optional sports package for another $11 per month. If you can’t choose between Sling Orange and Sling Blue, you can purchase the combined Sling Orange & Blue Plan for $55.

Overall, it’s an affordable service but misses gaps in coverage. Most notably, it doesn’t have Bally Sports Detroit. Still, this streaming option could be good for the casual basketball fan who cares more about national NBA coverage and saving a few bucks than seeing every play. All customers get 50 hours of DVR space for free and can upgrade to 200 hours for $5 per month.

Watch the Detroit Pistons on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV is among the best streaming apps for sports, as you’ll gain access to over 100 channels, unlimited recording space, and much more for $72.99 per month plus taxes. The platform carries NBA TV, ABC, TNT, and ESPN, giving you tons of NBA content live. YouTube TV’s Key Plays view is a unique benefit that lets you catch up midgame.

The big drawback is the platform doesn’t carry Bally Sports Detroit. However, you can purchase NBA League Pass as an add-on to this streamer. If you’re an out-of-market fan who wants to stream Pistons games live, you can add NBA League Pass to your streaming plan for $14.99 per month. The service also has a Sports Plus extra for $10.99 per month with NFL RedZone, Tennis Channel, Fox Soccer Plus, and more. Meanwhile, if you live in or around Detroit, you’ll need a second service carrying Bally Sports Detroit to watch most games.

Watch Detroit Pistons games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass is the best way to stream Pistons games when you don’t live nearby. The platform comes with two plans. The basic gives you access to all live content, abbreviated replays of games, and more for $14.99 per month or $99.99 per season.

Meanwhile, NBA League Pass Premium offers streaming on three devices and in-arena content during commercial breaks. With it, you’ll pay $22.99 per month or $149.99 per season. If you only care about the Pistons, you can opt for a team pass instead. This runs $89.99 per season or $13.99 per month. You can buy the service directly through the NBA or as an add-on with streaming platforms like YouTube TV.

FAQ

Can I watch Detroit Pistons on Hulu?

You can watch the Pistons on ABC, TNT, and ESPN with Hulu + Live TV. Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t have NBA TV or Bally Sports Detroit.

Does YouTube TV have Pistons games?

You can watch Pistons games that air nationally on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV using YouTube TV. You can also buy an NBA League pass through the platform for an additional cost, which unlocks out-of-market games and lets you watch many blacked-out games on delay.

Does Peacock have NBA games?

For the most part, Peacock doesn’t offer NBA games for the 2023-2024 season. The exception is cities where the streaming platform has NBC Sports Regional Networks in their premium package.