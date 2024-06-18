How To Watch The Atlanta Dream: Best Options 2024

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The WNBA has been steadily growing in popularity over the past few decades. But, now that Caitlin Clark has launched her professional career, interest in the women’s league is quickly reaching new heights.

This has led to several new TV deals for the 2024 season, as many networks hope to capitalize on the WNBA’s growing popularity. And that’s good news for cord cutters and streamers, who now have plenty of new options to watch the games.

Even fans of teams like the Atlanta Dream, which hasn’t performed well in recent years and didn’t draft Clark, can take advantage of this newfound availability. If you’re looking to cheer the team to a better season in 2024, read on to find out how to watch the Atlanta Dream across all the major live TV streaming platforms this season.

What channels are Atlanta Dream games on?

WNBA games will be featured on more networks than ever during the 2024 season. Nationally-featured games will be broadcast across ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, NBA TV, and ION this year. Select games will also stream on Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime. Regionally, the Atlanta Dream live stream will also be featured on Peachtree TV, the team’s new regional sports network.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN3 ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ION ✔ ✔ ✔ Peachtree TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the Atlanta Dream on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best ways to watch the Atlanta Dream all season. The Entertainment plan includes most channels you’d need for the WNBA, including the local Peachtree TV station. However, we recommend the Choice package, as it also includes NBA TV. You can upgrade to the Ultimate plan and get CBS Sports thrown in.

Along with all the Atlanta Dream games, you’ll have access to lots of other sports across networks like ESPN, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), NFL Network, SEC Network, and more. Plus, all DIRECTV STREAM plans include unlimited Cloud DVR storage and no cap on simultaneous streams at home.

Watch the Atlanta Dream on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 185

As far as sports go, Fubo is an even better deal than DIRECTV STREAM, especially for Atlanta Dream fans. Its Pro plan will have a regional sports fee, but that’ll get you all channels featuring the Dream and other WNBA teams except for ESPN3 and NBA TV. While you can’t get ESPN3 on Fubo, you can tack on the Fubo Extra add-on for an additional monthly charge to get NBA TV.

Fubo Pro comes with unlimited hours of DVR and lets you stream on up to 10 screens at once. It also features more than 30 sports-focused channels, for plenty of action from the WNBA, local Atlanta sports, and many other college and pro leagues. Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t offer TBS or TNT, which are big attractions for sports fans.

Watch the Atlanta Dream on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV may not be the first thought for sports fans, but the platform actually has quite a bit to offer in that department. You can keep up with the Atlanta Dream live stream on Peachtree TV, plus plenty of other WNBA action on ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, and ESPN2. The base plan comes with a competitive number of channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage.

On top of that, you’ll also have full access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for loads of extra on-demand entertainment and live sports. While you can’t find ESPN3, ION, or NBA TV on Hulu + Live TV, it’s still a pretty impressive value.

Watch the Atlanta Dream on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55/mo.

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

Sling TV is one of the most budget-friendly ways to keep up with popular sports and entertainment. With Sling TV packages that are pretty budget-friendly in comparison to the competition, you can get access to top networks like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, NFL Network, TBS, and TNT. You can also add more coverage on the Sports Extra add-on, which includes NBA TV and requires an extra monthly charge.

Your best bet for catching some Atlanta Dream games is the Sling Orange & Blue plan with the Sports Extra add-on. This package includes all three ESPN options, plus NBA TV and (in some markets) ABC. You’ll also get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage to record some games you have to miss. However, it doesn’t include Peachtree TV, ION, CBS, or CBS Sports, so you won’t be able to keep up with all the action across the WNBA.

Watch the Atlanta Dream on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

All in all, YouTube TV may be the best option for how to watch the Atlanta Dream in 2024. Its base plan is more affordable than most of the competition. In that plan, you’ll have access to Peachtree TV for local games, plus every network featuring WNBA games except for ESPN3.

YouTube TV features plenty of other sports, as well, with channels like FS1, NFL Network, SEC Network, TBS, and TNT. You’ll also get unlimited DVR storage and streaming on up to three devices at once.

How to watch Atlanta Dream games out-of-market with WNBA League Pass

If you live outside the Atlanta TV market, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch Dream matchups. With WNBA League Pass, you can stream all out-of-market games for every team in one place. You can choose between the monthly or annual package.

With WNBA League Pass, you can stream on iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, and most web browsers.

FAQ

Where is the Atlanta Dream playing?

The Atlanta Dream currently plays at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, which is also home to the NBA G League’s College Park Skyhawks.

Can I watch WNBA on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime will feature 21 nationally televised WNBA games during the 2024 regular season. Coverage will also include the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on June 25, 2024.

Can I watch the WNBA through YouTube TV?

YouTube TV‘s base plan includes most channels featuring WNBA games this season, including RSNs like Peachtree TV. The only station you won’t find on YouTube TV is ESPN3.