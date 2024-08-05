How To Watch Duke Blue Devils Football in 2024

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils finished the 2023 season 8-5, winning the Birmingham Bowl over Troy, but the team only finished seventh place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina team no doubt has big plans to push harder for a stronger season this year under the guidance of new head coach Manny Diaz. The team certainly has potential, though there are plenty of moving pieces, with players having left and new players coming in this season. Duke fans will want to tune in once the season officially starts at the end of August to see how it all shakes out. Keep reading to find out how to watch Duke Blue Devils football with live TV streaming options after cutting the cord with your cable company.

Duke kicks off their season against Elon at the end of August before playing through the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Friday, August 30 Elon 7:30 p.m. ACC Network Friday, September 6 Northwestern 9:00 p.m. FS1 Saturday, September 14 UConn 6:00 p.m. ACC Network Extra Saturday, September 21 Middle Tennessee 7:00 p.m. ESPN Saturday, September 28 North Carolina TBD TBD Saturday, October 5 Georgia Tech TBD TBD Friday, October 18 Florida State 7:00 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, October 26 SMU TBD TBD Saturday, November 2 Miami TBD TBD Saturday, November 9 NC State TBD TBD Saturday, November 23 Virginia Tech TBD TBD Saturday, November 30 Wake Forest TBD TBD *All times are Eastern

Where to watch Duke Blue Devils football

Duke Blue Devils football games this season will air on several channels, even though they haven’t all been announced. You’ll want to make sure you have ABC, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), ESPN, and ESPN2. Many will also be on the ACC Network or ACC Network Extra. These channels are available on all of the top streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ACC Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ACC Network Extra ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Duke Blue Devils football with DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra

DIRECTV STREAM offers everything you need to stream Blue Devils games — as long as you pick the Choice plan or higher. With Choice, Ultimate, or Premier, the ACC Network is included in the DIRECTV STREAM channel lineup (it’s not part of the Entertainment plan). ABC, FS1, ESPN, and ESPN2 are included across the board.

Sports fans will also have plenty of other channels to choose from as well when they subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM. SEC Network and Big Ten Network are available so you can keep an eye on more collegiate action. Beyond that, you’ll find NFL Network, NBA TV, and much more. And if you want to kill time while you’re not watching your favorite teams, you have more than 100-plus channels to watch movies and TV shows on networks like HGTV, Disney Channel, Bravo, Food Network, and more.

DIRECTV STREAM also offers unlimited cloud DVR to record anything you’d like. Recordings are only stored for up to nine months, though, so keep in mind that nothing lasts forever.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra

You won’t have to opt for the Fubo second-tier plan to get all your channels for the Blue Devils football season. Fubo’s Pro plan includes ACC Network, ABC, FS1, ESPN, and ESPN2.

Big Ten Network is also available across the board; however, SEC Network is limited to the Elite and Premier plans. Elsewhere in sports channels, you’ll find NFL Network and FS2 on all plans and NBA TV on Elite and up plus plenty more. Fubo is designed for sports fans, after all.

Fubo now includes unlimited cloud DVR storage, and unlike some of the competitors, you’ll never lose your recordings. They have no expiration date and can be saved forever (or until you run out of storage capacity and have to delete them to make room for more!).

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra

Hulu + Live TV also includes all your Blue Devils channels, but what makes this streaming service different is everything else that comes with it. In addition to getting your standard channels, you also get Hulu’s on-demand library of TV shows and movies, which includes current hits and favorites from over the years (including plenty of award winners).

On top of that, the default Hulu + Live TV Bundle is actually the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus — all for the price of one live TV streaming service — so you get even more movies, TV shows, and sports content. Hulu + Live TV, of course, includes plenty of sports channels, including Big Ten Network, NFL Network, and The Outdoor Channel. And you’ll get unlimited cloud DVR.

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue with the Sports Extra add-on

Sling Orange & Blue with the Sports Extra add-on Price: $55, plus an additional $11 for the Sports Extra add-on

$55, plus an additional $11 for the Sports Extra add-on Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: ABC, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra

Sling TV is the most customizable streaming service of the bunch — and it includes all the channels you need for football season. ABC and FS1 are available on Sling Blue (ABC is only available in some markets), while ESPN and ESPN2 are part of Sling Orange. ACC Network is in the Sports Extra add-on. To get everything, you’ll need the combo plan plus the add-on. But even with all that, you’re still spending less than any other streamer when you go with Sling TV.

If you don’t feel like you need all the channels, you can get Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or you could drop the add-on, all of which would save you money. You lose out on channels, though, and Sling is already one of the most affordable live TV streaming options out there. Sling Orange includes ESPN3, and it’s one of the only places you can stream the channel. Sling Blue, on the other hand, features NFL Network and USA.

For cloud DVR, you get 50 hours built-in, but you can upgrade to 200 hours for an extra monthly cost.

Suggested Plan: YouTube TV

YouTube TV Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra

YouTube TV is simple: all the channels you need are in one subscription plan, including Blue Devils football channels. In addition to ACC Network, you can keep up with the college teams on Big Ten Network and SEC Network. Other sports channels include ESPNU, NBA TV, TNT, FS2, and many more.

Unlimited cloud DVR is included, though recordings are only held for nine months. Subscribers can also take advantage of YouTube TV’s extra features, including Stats View and Key Plays View, while watching games. These provide even more commentary and details about your games (including real-time stats on players and teams) while the action is happening.

FAQ

Duke football games air on ABC, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, and ACC Network. You can find these channels on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Is the Duke game on YouTube TV?

Yes, you can watch the Duke game on YouTube TV. Duke games air on ABC, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, and ACC Network. All of these channels can be found on YouTube TV.

Can I watch college football for free?

The best way to watch college football for free is with a free trial of a streaming service. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all offer free trials.

