New report pours cold water on trade rumors linking Houston Rockets to Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo

A new report looked to pump the breaks on recent rumors that linked the Houston Rockets to a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant.

Heading into the week, the Rockets have been one of the big surprise teams after the first month of the NBA season. Under new head coach Ime Udoka, the young club had a solid showing last season and was in the chase for a play-in spot late in the campaign.

Related: NBA insider reveals latest on blockbuster Houston Rockets trade rumors

However, as the organization hoped, they have seemingly taken another nice step forward over the first 16 games of the season. Big man Alperen Sengun has continued his strong play after a breakthrough season in 2023-24. And fellow former first-round pick Jalen Green is off to a very good start after getting a massive contract extension before the season started.

The roster seems like it is one big piece away from being a serious threat to the top teams in the Western Conference. That is why they have unsurprisingly been linked to blockbuster trades for superstars Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. A pair of game-changer talents many around the league have speculated could be available before the February trade deadline.

But on Wednesday an NBA insider revealed some news that pours cold water on the idea of trades for Antetokounmpo or Durant.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2024): 32.1 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 6.1 APG, 2.4 BPG, 18% 3PT

Houston Rockets won’t trade core pieces for Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rockets are not interested in breaking up their core for Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo,” sources told The Athletic NBA reporter Kelly Iko this week. “Houston, sitting at 10-5 and a game out of first in the West, remains focused on developing its young players as a collective.”

If the Milwaukee Bucks or Phoenix Suns were willing to part with their top stars, they would certainly want Green or Sengun in a potential deal. The same goes for fellow former first-round picks Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson.

Kevin Durant stats (2024): 27.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 3.4 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 43% 3PT

It will be interesting to see where the team is in a couple of months and how they view the roster. If they are among the elites in the West in January, they could look at moves for second-tier talents like Zach LaVine on the trade market.

Related: Where do the Houston Rockets land in our latest NBA power rankings?