Golden State Warriors reportedly interested in acquiring future Hall of Famer

The Golden State Warriors were unable to pull off a blockbuster trade for an All-Star this past summer despite making every effort to do just that.

Instead, Golden State lost four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in NBA free agency. They replaced him with a few rotational pieces. However, the Stephen Curry-led roster is nowhere near title contention status after missing out on the playoffs three of the past five seasons.

With the Warriors’ dynastic run now a thing of the past, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is looking as much to the future as the present.

That has not stopped him from still kicking around the potential acquisition of a veteran star to team up with Curry and Draymond Green.

We can now add Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler to the mix. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Golden State has interest in acquiring Butler in the lead up to free agency next summer or during the offseason.

“You need the wheels to fall off somewhere,” Report on Golden State Warriors interest in Jimmy Butler. “Not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise. A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind.”

Can the Golden State Warriors realistically acquire Jimmy Butler?

Golden State was linked to Butler when he was seemingly on the trade block early this past summer. The six-time All-Star found himself at odds with the Heat organization. He’s also entering the final year of his contract and will test free agency next offseason.

As for Golden State potentially adding Butler to the mix, it would have to come via a sign-and-trade. They won’t have the cap room to sign him outright. It would be a similar situation to earlier this offseason when the Warriors almost added Paul George in a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Butler, 34, avreaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Heat last season. Though, he also missed 22 games to injury. Butler has not played in as many as 60 games since the 2018-19 campaign.