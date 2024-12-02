Gio Ruggiero making the leap to NASCAR Trucks

After spending the past several seasons in Super Late Models and the ARCA Racing Series, Gio Ruggiero is making the leap to the NASCAR Truck Series for a full-time season in 2025.
Ruggiero will take over the No. 17 driven by Taylor Gray the past two seasons.
“I am super thankful to have the opportunity to run full-time with TRICON in 2025,” said Ruggiero. “I look forward to getting to work with all of the guys on the 17 team and contending for wins this season.”
The 18-year-old driver brings a short-track resume with him to the Truck Series — winning the Winchester 400 and championships in the Southern Super Series and Montgomery Motor Speedway Pro Late Model series.
A native of Seekonk, Massachusetts, Ruggiero competed in ARCA last season, posting seven top-five and nine top-10 finishes in 10 appearances on the national circuit and one win, five top-five and six top-10 performances in eight appearances in the East Series.