Denver Nuggets linked to reunion with fan-favorite from title team, but there is one major problem

A new report has linked the Denver Nuggets to a reunion with a fan-favorite from their title team. But there is one major problem with a potential deal.

After some bumps in the road in November, the Denver Nuggets have played better over the last month and a half. Ahead of their game on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, they have won 10 of their last 13 and have a top-four record in a tough and deep Western Conference.

Related: Where do the Denver Nuggets land in our latest NBA power rankings?

However, while their 26-16 is among the best in the current NBA standings, and they have a top-three offense, they are far off from being a serious title contender this season. That is why the organization has been linked to potential trades to get reigning MVP Nikola Jokic more help for the second half of the season.

Denver has been connected to a potential trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine recently. But it seems like those rumors have died down over the last week. However, on Sunday, NBA insider Jake Fischer linked the team to a potential buyout signing for a key player from their 2023 title team. Unfortunately, there is a big hurdle in the way of that move.

Denver Nuggets record: 26-16

Could the Denver Nuggets soon make a trade to bring back Bruce Brown?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“If no trade materializes involving [Bruce] Brown, he would surely be in great demand as a buyout candidate,” Fischer wrote. “Another team, fittingly, to keep in mind for Brown on the buyout market — if it gets that far — would be Denver. The Nuggets, sources say, would love a reunion with the veteran swingman affectionately known as Brucey B.”

Bringing Brown back would certainly excite Denver Nuggets fans. While he was not a starter, the bench ace played a major role in their run to the NBA title two years ago and the team has never quite been the same since he left. However, Fischer also revealed a major problem the club faces in a possible reunion with Brown.

Bruce Brown stats (2024-25): 18.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 3.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 34% 3PT

“To even have a shot at Brown, Denver would still have to make some cost-cutting moves on the trade front in order to get under the first apron for luxury tax teams,” Fischer revealed. “Apron teams cannot sign any player who is bought out of a contract that pays more than the league average of $12.4 million.

“So Brown, in the Nuggets’ current state, wouldn’t be available to Denver even if he made it to free agency and both sides were eager for a reunion. Sources say that the Nuggets are indeed weighing whether trying to trade out of apron territory to create pathways to buyout market candidates would be a worthwhile endeavor.”

Related: Where does Nikola Jokic land in our rankings of the 50 best NBA players in 2024-25?