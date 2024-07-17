Denver Broncos reportedly sign franchise cornerstone to massive contract extension

The Denver Broncos have to concern themselves with signing standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a contract extension at some point soon.

He’s been the subject of trade rumors over the past several months as the former first-round pick enters the final couple years of his rookie contract.

With NFL training camp getting going, a certain number of youngsters are landing those lucrative long-term contracts.

While Surtain is not yet one of them, his teammate is getting the bag. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Denver has inked guard Quinn Meinerz to a four-year, $80 million contract. The deal calls for $45 million guaranteed.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The makes the 25-year-old Meinerz one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL. His $20 million average annually salary is tied with Robert Hunt and Quenton Nelson as the third most among guards in the league.

It’s well deserved.

A third-round pick out of Wisconsin–Whitewater back in 2021, Meinerz has started 39 of the 45 games he’s appeared in over three seasons. That includes all 30 over the past two years.

This is a big move for the Broncos. They are looking for continuity on the offensive line in front of rookie quarterback Bo Nix.