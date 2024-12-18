Colorado Buffaloes land QB with superstar potential in transfer portal to be Shedeur Sanders replacment in 2025

Credit: HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Colorado Buffaloes starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders headed to the NFL Draft in April, they landed an electric dual-threat in the transfer portal this week to be his likely replacement.

Three years ago, the Buffaloes finished with a 1-11 record. And the program looked like a shell of its former self. However, when NFL legend Deion Sanders took over as head coach in 2023 there was renewed hope. While they finished 4-8, “Primetime” put Colorado back on the college football map.

Related: Highest paid college football players 2024 – Shedeur Sanders, Arch Manning near the top of NIL values

However, the program’s turnaround to being a 9-3 team wasn’t all due to the work of the head coach. When Sanders joined the program last year, he also brought his ultra-talented son Shedeur Sanders with him. Over his two seasons in Boulder, the QB has played like a Heisman candidate. And it’s why he is expected to be a top 10 pick in April’s NFL Draft.

His upcoming departure creates a huge void on the Colorado Buffaloes offense. However, on Wednesday a new report revealed the school added a player who gives the Buffs a great chance to take another step forward as a program in 2025.

Kaidon Salter transfers to Colorado Buffaloes to be potential Shedeur Sanders replacement

Credit: HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN was the first to break the news that Liberty QB Kaidon Salter was leaving the school after this season and was bringing his talents to Colorado starting in 2025.

“The Buffaloes are bringing in one of the most accomplished dual-threat quarterbacks in college football to compete for the chance to be Shedeur Sanders’ successor in 2025,” the outlet wrote. “Salter started 29 games for the Flames and earned Conference USA MVP honors in 2023 while leading the program to a 13-1 season.”

Salter lost his starting job to former Appalachian State QB Ryan Burger late in the season. However, 2023 showed how impactful he can be as he tallied 3,965 yards through the air and on the ground. As well as 44 total touchdowns and a 176.6 passer rating.

He has one year of eligibility left, but the starting job for Colorado in 2025 is not guaranteed. He will compete to be Shedeur Sanders’ replacement against five-star freshman Julian Lewis. However, considering his experience and high potential, he is sure to be the favorite to win the job heading into the summer.

Related: Highest-paid college football coaches 2024 – Bill Belichick salary among top CFB coach salaries