Cleveland Browns’ Pro Bowl starter addresses future after fifth concussion in football career

The Cleveland Browns are just two weeks away from kicking their season off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8. Unfortunately, like last season, the Browns are already dealing with some significant injuries. The first is to Deshaun Watson, who was supposed to see some preseason action, only to be scratched at the last minute after developing “general arm soreness.”

But their other injury could have even more damaging long-term effects.

Denzel Ward has no plans on retiring from Cleveland Browns after latest concussion

Denzel Ward was recently diagnosed with the fifth concussion of his football career after the back of his head hit the ground after tackling teammate Elijah Moore in practice on August 12. As of now, Ward expects to be cleared in time for the Browns’ regular season opener.

However, there was some concern that Ward, with his lengthy concussion history, could shut down his NFL career after his latest hit. Yet, according to Cleveland.com’s Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, that was never a thought that crept into Ward’s plans.

“Browns starting cornerback Denzel Ward plans to continue his NFL career despite suffering his fifth concussion Aug. 12 in practice, and if all goes as hoped, he’ll be cleared in time for the opener Sept. 8 against the Cowboys. In fact, his return to the field was never in question.” Mary Kay Cabot on Denzel Ward

Interestingly enough, Ward and Moore were both wearing guardian caps on their helmets during the collision. Yet, as mentioned, Ward’s helmet hit the ground, his concussion didn’t come from making contact with his teammate. For Ward, any concussion is concerning, considering he’s had five of them since the Browns made him the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

But as Cabot notes, he’s taken all of his head injuries seriously, and he even spent time this offseason doing research on how to take all the right steps toward recovery. As mentioned, Ward was wearing the guardian cap, but he previously indicated during the first week of training camp that he doesn’t know if they’ll be a permanent fixture on his helmet when the season starts.

“As of right now, no. And I know I got a few concussions, but I don’t go out there thinking about the concussions. I did a lot of research over the season and the offseason on concussions and just how to treat them and stuff like that. So yeah, I’m not too concerned about it going out there. I go out there play fast, play hard, and try to win games. That’s not my focus on whether I may not get a concussion. I mean, you don’t know what’s going to happen out there. The game happens so fast, but yeah, I’m not real worried about it.” Denzel Ward on guardian caps

As he said, Ward isn’t too worried about it. Since the guardian cap didn’t prevent his latest concussion either, it remains to be seen whether he’s since changed his mind on wearing them during games.

