Pair of NFL insiders predict specific Cleveland Browns star ‘most likely to be traded’ soon, but it’s not Myles Garrett

A pair of prominent NFL insiders believe that Cleveland Browns star pass Myles Garrett won’t be moved before next week’s trade deadline, but the next best pass rusher on the team will soon be gone.

This past weekend Jameis Winston and the Browns gave their fans reason to hope that 2024 will not be a completely nightmarish season. They had endured the horrid play of Deshaun Watson and were in the midst of a five-game losing skid. However, on Sunday they surprised many by scoring an upset win over rivals the Baltimore Ravens.

While it finally brought some positivity back to the fanbase, it does not mean the organization believes this team will turn things around and be a playoff contender at the end of the year. Cleveland is viewed as obvious sellers before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline and their Week 8 victory is not going to change that perception.

The team already traded away top receiver Amari Cooper. And two of ESPN’s top NFL insiders believe another player on the roster is the “most likely” notable talent around the league to be moved next.

Za’Darius Smith stats (2024): 5 sacks, 22 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 6 QB hits,

Za’Darius Smith is expected to be traded by Cleveland Browns soon

“I’ll go with Browns edge rusher Za’Darius Smith,” NFL insider Dan Graziano wrote when responding to the question of who is the player most likely to be traded in the next week. “I don’t think the Browns have any interest in moving Myles Garrett. But they’re hearing from teams on Smith, who’s making a minimum $1.21 million salary this year and has about $11 million in non-guaranteed compensation due him in 2025.

“Smith is 32 and probably not in Cleveland’s long-term plans. So if the Browns can get good enough draft-pick compensation in return from a team looking for a short-term rental at edge rusher, this makes a lot of sense.”

Za’Darius Smith contract: Two years, $23 million

Fellow ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler agreed with Graziano’s prediction. But he cautioned that the Browns are not looking to just give him. Revealing what it would take to pry away the three-time Pro Bowler.

“Though Cleveland won’t be looking to dump core players, it could be active if the right opportunities arise. A decent Day 3 pick for Smith probably will get the job done, from what I’m hearing,” Fowler wrote.

