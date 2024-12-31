Christopher Bell creating robust winter dirt schedule for 2025

Christopher Bell is wasting no time getting back into the swing of things as it pertains to Joe Gibbs Racing allowed him to run a wider array of dirt races again.

He will spend the next week running the Tulsa Shootout, after a three year hiatus in the Micro Sprint event, specifically racing in the Winged Outlaw and Non-Wing Outlaw divisions at the Tulsa Shootout. He will so in cars he co-owns with his family-in-law.

He will then return to the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals after a two-year absence driving for the Keith Kunz Motorsports powerhouse from Jan. 12-18. He will drive the 71W that he won the race in from 2019 to 2021 while finishing second in 2022.

Lastly, Bell also announced this week that he will race for Hall of Famer Don Kreitz in the 96K in both the World of Outlaws opener at Volusia during Florida Speedweeks and then again at Las Vegas in the High Limit Racing opener.

“This is absolutely incredible,” Bell told SprintCarUnlimited.com. “I look back at my Sprint Car career, and I kind of wonder what could’ve been. I never had a prolonged opportunity in a top-tier car. I was always jumping car to car, ride to ride.

“I got to drive the TSR 14, which was a dream come true, and the 69K is a proven and iconic car and a great opportunity to have a good time running a really competitive car. I’m, obviously, in a different spot in life than when I was full time dirt tracing for a living, but I’m excited, because we know how good it can be.”

Bell’s dirt schedule