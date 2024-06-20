Chicago Bulls trade fan-favorite to land a potential replacement for DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine in a surprise deal

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

After months of rumors, the Chicago Bulls finally pulled the trigger on a deal that will send fan-favorite defensive ace Alex Caruso out of town.

This is expected to be a summer that could bring a lot of change to the Bulls roster. Top scorer DeMar DeRozan, talented youngster Patrick Williams, and veteran big man Andre Drummond are all set to hit free agency at the end of the month. Furthermore, there are continuous rumblings that Zach LaVine could be traded in the next few weeks.

On Thursday, the first step in that change occurred when the team traded two-time All-Defensive Team player Alex Caruso. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news when he revealed the guard is headed back to the Oklahoma City Thunder for 2021 sixth overall draft pick Josh Giddey.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was Alex Caruso’s head coach for the Oklahoma City Blue back in 2016-17. So not only is he returning to the franchise that originally signed him as an undrafted free agent, but he will once again play for his former G-League coach, but this time on a team with NBA Finals hopes in 2024-25.

Josh Giddey stats (2023-24): 12.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.8 APG, 34% 3PT

Caruso has been a player linked to various rumors over the last year, however, Chicago chose to hold on to him due to his value as an impact 3-and-D specialist. But he isn’t a player that will help take them to a higher level in 2024-25.

Giddey was expected to be a future star on OKC and seemed to be heading that way after putting up just under 17 points and nearly eight rebounds a game in his sophomore season. Unfortunately, he regressed this past season as players like Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, and Lugentz Dort took on bigger roles with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

But at only 21 years old, the swingman could easily look more like he did two years ago or better under Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. The former first-round pick may end up being a potential replacement for DeRozan or LaVine next season.

