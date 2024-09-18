Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing reach NASCAR contract extension

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace has signed a multi-year extension to remain with 23XI Racing.

Wallace is in his seventh season racing in the NASCAR Cup Series and his fourth with 23XI following a stint at Richard Petty Motorsports.

The 30-year-old was the first driver hired by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan upon creating a new team in advance of the 2021 season. Wallace has two wins at Talladega Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Wallace has scored the 14th most points this season but is 19th in the standings after missing the playoffs due to drivers below him in the standings winning their way into the Round of 16. Overall, his five top fives, 10 top 10s and 16.3 average finish represents his most consistent campaign to date.

He was 10th in the standings last year after making his debut playoff appearance.

In addition to his Cup success, Wallace has six career victories in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and six wins in ARCA East competition, finishing runner-up in the 2011 championship standings.

Wallace had expressed concern about reaching a deal with his team as 23XI Racing is one of two teams, alongside Front Row Motorsports, that did not reach a deal with NASCAR over a charter agreement.

Hamlin said the uncertainty surrounding the future of his charter made it harder to reach a deal with Wallace. Yet, a week later, an agreement has been announced.