Big Ten “Fearless Football Forecast” – Week 3

The Big Ten Conference has been cruising so far this season to a 28-4 record after the first four weeks of the season. But things are about to get a little more complicated fore the conference as the calendar turns to mid-September:

ALABAMA AT WISCONSIN

Noon ET – FOX

Line: Alabama – 15.5

O/U: 50.5

This is only the third meeting between these schools with the last coming in 2015 and the Crimson Tide prevailing 35-17. Wisconsin has gotten off to a decent start but this is a much bigger test for Luke Fickell’s team than the opening two opponents. Alabama has a chance to make the first statement of the post-Saban era with a win on the road in what will be an electric environment. Unless the Badgers open up the offense a lot more than they have so far in 2024, ‘Bama will come out of Camp Randall with the W Saturday afternoon.

ARKANSAS STATE AT MICHIGAN

Noon ET – Big Ten Network

Line: Michigan -23.5

O/U: 47.5

The Wolverines were never really in the game last week as Texas came into The Big House and punched the reigning National Champions right in the nose. Michigan will have more than enough time to heal those wounds against Arkansas State. But the rushing attack has to be better and will get the chance to tune up against the Red Wolves.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN AT ILLINOIS

Noon ET – Peacock

Line: Illinois -19.5

O/U: 50.5

Last week’s win over Kansas was just what Illini fans have been looking for in the Bret Bielama regime. Illinois can savor the win a bit more in what should be an easy afternoon in Champaign. But road games against Nebraska and Penn State are next to the Illini needs to keep sharpening the tools they’ll need ahead on the schedule.

OREGON AT OREGON STATE

3:30 pm ET – FOX

Line: Oregon -16.5

O/U: 50.5

One of two former Pac-12 rivalry games this week pits the Oregon schools against one another. Oregon has won its first two games of the year against Idaho and Boise State but not by much. Oregon State looked much stronger in its two victories over Idaho State and San Diego State. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be Oregon’s key, which is no surprise. He’s an 83 percent passer in the first two games of the year and if that pace keeps up, the Ducks will win but this one could still be very close.

NOTRE DAME AT PURDUE

3:30 pm ET – NBC

Line: Notre Dame -10

O/U: 45.5

The Fighting Irish will definitely be fighting mad coming into this state rivalry game against Purdue after being upset by Northern Illinois last Saturday. Notre Dame has everything to lose if they somehow trip up again against a Boilermakers team that won its opener against Indiana State and then had a week off to prepare for the Irish. It will be tough. Notre Dame has owned this series winning ten of the last 12 meetings.

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M AT MICHIGAN STATE

3:30 pm ET – Big Ten Network

Line: Michigan State -40.5

O/U: 50.5

The Spartans scored an early surprise last Saturday going to College Park and taking down Maryland. The two goals on Saturday in East Lansing versus Prairie View A&M; don’t get hurt and get quarterback Aidan Chiles on track.

NEVADA AT MINNESOTA

3:30 pm ET – Big Ten Network

Line: Minnesota -16.5

O/U: 43.5

The Golden Gophers have to find a way to get its program in gear. A season opening loss to North Carolina followed by a win over way overmatched Rhode Island hasn’t been the start PJ Fleck was looking for by any means. The Wolf Pack have a defense but it shouldn’t be enough to stop Minnesota’s ground game and offense.

WASHINGTON STATE AT WASHINGTON

3:30 pm ET – Peacock

Line: Washington -4.5

O/U: 55.5

Welcome to the Big Ten Apple Cup. New Washington coach Jedd Fisch has seen his team beat Weber State and Eastern Michigan to start the year. But now with this rivalry game and the Big Ten schedule kicking into gear, the intensity level is definitely on the rise. Washington State won’t be a pushover but the Huskies will be 3-0 when the final gun sounds on Saturday.

TROY AT IOWA

4 pm ET – FS1

Line: Iowa -22.5

O/U: 38.5

Last week’s bitter loss to in-state rival Iowa has to still sting for the Hawkeyes. While Troy won’t be much of a challenge, Iowa has to find rhythm on both sides of the ball. The running game should flourish Saturday and Iowa’s calling card – defense – will do the rest.

NORTHERN IOWA AT NEBRASKA

7:30 pm ET – Big Ten Network

Line: Nebraska – 27.5

O/U: 47.5

A win against Northern Iowa gives Nebraska its first 3-0 start to the season. That goal should be accomplished, although the Panthers won’t be a complete pushover. But the Dylan Raiola show will be more than enough to get the job done and entertain the Husker faithful on another Saturday night in Lincoln.

INDIANA AT UCLA

7:30 pm ET – NBC

Line: Indiana -3

O/U: 45.5

A matchup made in basketball heaven come to the Big Ten football season. The Hoosiers won’t put 77 points on the board like they did last week against Western Illinois. Curt Cignetti has everything working well for Indiana on both sides of the ball. UCLA beat Hawaii and looked okay before getting a week off to prepare for this home tilt. They’ll be better than they were in the opener but Indiana will its long flight home from the west coast with a win.

EASTERN ILLINOIS AT NORTHWESTERN

7:30 pm ET – Big Ten Network

Line: Northwestern -24.5

O/U: 36.5

A double overtime loss at home to a Duke team that was very beatable left a sour taste in Northwestern’s mouth. Eastern Illinois shouldn’t but up much of a battle and the Wildcats will use the game to get new quarterback Jack Lausch tuned up for more challenging games coming up on the schedule.

MARYLAND AT VIRGINIA

8 pm ET – ACC Network

Line: Maryland – 2.5

O/U: 57.5

Maryland has its hands full against a 2-0 Virginia team after the Terrapins were upset at home by Michigan State last Saturday. The schedule is favorable for Maryland to string some wins together with Villanova, Indiana and Northwestern lying ahead. But Mike Locksley’s team cannot overlook former ACC rival Virginia by any means on Saturday night.