New Baltimore Orioles rumor reveals All-Star they plan to target as potential Corbin Burnes replacement

A top MLB insider reported this week on an All-Star pitcher the Baltimore Orioles are looking at to either replace ace Corbin Burnes or be part of a dynamic one-two pitching punch.

The 2024 MLB season was a frustrating one for the Orioles. Yes, they won 91 games and reached the playoffs. However, they collapsed late in the season and blew their lead in the American League East. And then those struggles continued in the postseason as they were swept out of the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals.

The 2025 edition of the Orioles should be a playoff contender again, but they have a pair of major players they could lose on the free-agent market. Slugger Anthony Santander is sure to get a lot of attention on the open market. But ace Corbin Burnes is the top pitcher in free agency this offseason.

There is a very real chance Baltimore will lose their best pitcher in the weeks ahead after only having him for a season. However, on Tuesday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed a top-shelf arm the team is expected to pursue in MLB free agency to potentially fill the void.

Baltimore Orioles expected to pursue Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried

In a new column looking at the top free agents in this year’s class and the latest intel, Passan detailed the developing market for Atlanta Braves star Max Fried. While he revealed rivals the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are sure to be top contenders for the 30-year-old, he reported Baltimore “will be part of the mix, too.”

The Orioles have money to spend and a billionaire owner. It is why they have a strong chance of retaining Burnes. However, if they don’t they could make a strong push for the two-time All-Star over the next few weeks.

Max Fried stats (2024): 11-10 Record, 3.24 ERA, 1.164 WHIP, 166 SO, 174.1 IP

There is also the chance they could sign both players. Along with Grayson Rodriguez, signing both would give the O’s the best pitching staff in the AL.

