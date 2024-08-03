Arizona Cardinals suffer major blow, lose top pass rush option in 2024 to torn ACL

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a major blow to their roster on Saturday with the news that a player expected to be a top pass rusher in 2024 is now done for the season.

The Cardinals are just a few days away from the start of 2024 preseason and there are some positive hopes for the team this year. While they only won four games last year, when Kyler Murray returned to the roster in the second half of the season they were a far more competitive team.

With rookies Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson now on the roster, and head coach Jonathan Gannon having a year of experience under his belt, there is reason to believe they can contend for a Wild Card spot this season. However, they will have to chase a playoff spot in 2024 without one of their brightest young talents on defense.

Arizona Cardinals lose BJ Ojulari for 2024 season

On Saturday, NFL media league insider Cameron Wolfe reported that outside linebacker BJ Ojulari suffered a torn ACL in practice on Friday. The injury will unsurprisingly lead to season-ending surgery for the second-round pick in 2023.

Late last season Ojulari was a bright spot for the team as he showed his potential and earned more playing time. Although he did not make any starts last year, he played in all 17 games. Posting 40 tackles, four sacks (second most on the team), six QB hits, and five tackles for loss.

BJ Ojulari stats (2023): 40 tackles, 4 sacks, 6 QB hits, 5 tackles for loss

Heading into this season, the hope inside the Arizona Cardinals organization was that Ojulari could be one of their top pass rushers in 2024. Now, the team will have to look for pass rush options elsewhere on the roster or in free agency.

The Cards were third worst in the NFL last season with only 33 sacks.

