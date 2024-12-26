NASCAR, Lowes team up to deliver tiny homes to hurricane victims on Christmas

NASCAR and Lowes Home Improvement teamed up this past week to construct and deliver 17 temporary tiny homes for Western North Carolina victims of Hurricane Helene.

NASCAR offered its equipment haulers, sitting otherwise dormant during the off-season, to deliver part of a $12 million aid package to residents in the High Country region of the state.

NASCAR delivered 17 of the 100 temporary houses to the region.

Kelly McArdle Construction built the houses, all volunteer work, and Lowes provided all the tools to build them. The Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte game-planned it.

“From a Lowe’s standpoint, we said: ‘Okay, if you can bring the builders, we can bring the products,’ and so that’s how we got involved,” said Julie Yenichek, Lowe’s senior director of community relations in an interview with WLOS.

