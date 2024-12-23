Week 17 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and 10 worst offenses right now, including the awful Giants and red-hot Lions

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

It has been an eventful first 16 weeks of the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. While the worst of the worst is giving defenses around the league easy days at work each week. Ahead of the Week 17 slate of games, we look at the 10 worst and 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings. Related: NFL games today – Get a look at Week 15 NFL games

10 Worst NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 17

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit like the Detroit Lions or Buffalo Bills. Putting up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of this week’s matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into the second to last game of the 2024 NFL schedule.

10. New York Jets

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a lot of hope and hype surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense this season. Yet despite some talented weapons, the unit hasn’t taken off (pun intended) in 2024. However, after a strong showing last week, the unit continued that momentum in Week 15 against the Jaguars. Unfortunately, they hit a wall in the Rams’ defense on Sunday. They only managed nine points as Rodgers hit on just 28 of 42 passes for 256 yards. The rushing attack also posted just 75 yards as a team during another loss this weekend. Related: Bill Belichick stunningly had interest in New York Jets coaching vacancy

9. Chicago Bears

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears offense had a bit of fool’s gold early in the year as rookie QB Caleb Williams seemed like he could avoid a lot of the pitfalls of being a first-year starter in the NFL. However, as the season progressed the unit has hit deeper lows during an awful losing skid. In Week 16 against the Lions, the passing game played well. Williams threw for over 300 yards and Keenan Allen had a big day through the air. However, the run game offered little (59 total yards) and two fumbles were part of why they only tallied 17 points in another loss this weekend. Related: Top NFL offensive coordinator wanted to join Chicago Bears in 2024

8. Carolina Panthers

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Since being benched earlier in the year and then getting his starting spot back, Bryce Young has played better. While he hasn’t racked up stats that will get him any Player of the Week awards, he has avoided the turnovers that have dogged him throughout his short career. This week was another example of that as he only threw for 158 yards. However, he hit on 17 of 26 passes and tossed two more TDs. He also chipped in with 68 more yards and another TD on the ground. But the star of the show was Chuba Hubbard as he racked up 152 rushing yards and two TDs in a surprise win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

7. Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts offense entered the season hopeful that 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson could take a step forward and show signs of being a franchise QB. However, that has yet to happen and he even lost the starting job for a short amount of time. Richardson has been back under center for much of the second half but he still hasn’t proven he can be more than a running QB. However, he didn’t need to be more in Week 16 because Jonathan Taylor was an absolute beast against the Colts. The team great rumbled for 218 yards and three TDs in a much-needed win against the Titans. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order – Picks by team, 2025 NFL Draft order right now and NFL Draft info

6. Cleveland Browns

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. However, with him out of the picture due to a season-ending Achilles injury, draft bust Jameis Winston gave Cleveland fans hope they could still be entertained for the remainder of the season. But management had different plans in Week 16. After another loss last week, the team switched to Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday. And unsurprisingly he has not gotten any better since last year as he only threw for 157 yards and a pair of interceptions in a loss to the Bengals. It wasted a solid performance from backing running back Jerome Ford )92 yards and one TD). Related: Cleveland Browns could turn to 2x Pro Bowl QB in 2025… or Daniel Jones

5. Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024. And the unit has delivered on those sad assumptions all season. The run game has offered next to nothing, the blocking isn’t good and Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell suffered major injuries because of it. O’Connell was back under center in Week 16 and he offered up a decent performance as he tossed for 257 yards. Nearly half of his 24 completions on Sunday were to young star tight end Brock Bowers (99 receiving yards). Fortunately, the 19 points they scored were enough to beat the lowly Jaguars. Also Read: Las Vegas Raiders game today – Get details on the Raiders game this week

4. New England Patriots

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots offense has been an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. Rookie Drake Maye was expected to get playing time and he has struggled, also as expected. However, he has started to show very nice signs of development in recent games. In Week 16 the Pats’ defense actually kept them in the game. Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t make the extra plays necessary to score an upset win over the Bills. Plus, three turnovers this weekend certainly didn’t help their cause in another loss. Related: Jacoby Brissett blasts New England Patriots teammates and coaching staff after early benching

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been a major disappointment this season. Even when former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was available they struggled. That is expected to be the case for the remainder of the season after the star QB suffered a season-ending injury. In Week 16 they had a winnable matchup against another struggling franchise, the Raiders. However, they could never build any momentum and had as many turnovers as they had touchdowns (two) in another loss on Sunday.

2. Tennessee Titans

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans offense has been one of the worst offenses in the NFL all season long. While they’ve had some better showings in the second half of the year, the Titans’ offense remains one of the worst in the league this season. Week 16 against the Colts offered some pros and major cons. The team was able to post 30 or more for just the third time this season. However, it was not enough as Mason Rudolph’s three INTs cost them a chance at an upset win on Sunday.

1. New York Giants

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Giants offense has been terrible all season. And it is why they have been at the back of our list most of the year. Their showing in Week 16 did little to change things as they managed just 7 points in another ugly loss, this time to the Falcons. Drew Lock was back under center on Sunday and it made little difference. The former Seahawks QB turned the ball over three times and led the team to a lone touchdown. He didn’t get any help from his run game either as they posted a measly 45 combined yards this weekend.

10 best NFL offenses heading into Week 17

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In today’s game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With that in mind, here are the 10 best offenses in the NFL heading into the Week 16 slate of games. Related: NFL predictions – Projecting win-loss records for all 32 teams

10. Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn’t been a dominant force in 2024. But they continue to chug along, putting up enough points, and winning games by making big plays when it matters most. However, the last few weeks have been a struggle at times. But they had a better showing in Week 16 against the Texans. The offense was rock solid passing and running the ball. Mahomes needed 41 passes to hit 260 yards and the unit posted 124 total yards on the ground in a big win at home against Houston. Related: Kansas City Chiefs schedule for 2024 season, stats and injury report

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield’s magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has remained in 2024 and their offense had been one of the better units in the league when healthy. In Week 15, they hit a high point as they dropped 40 points on the Chargers. Mayfield was very good again as hit on all but five of his 27 yards for nearly 300 yards and four more touchdowns. However, what made the unit’s performance so good was that they got big days from every facet of the offense. Including another standout day from fourth-round pick Bucky Irving as he rumbled for 117 yards on the ground.

8. Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

When Matthew Stafford has his full complement of weapons the Los Angeles Rams offense can be dynamite. They have shown that throughout the season and it is why they are a team to fear if they get into the playoffs. However, Week 16 against the Jets was not a vintage LA performance. Stafford surprisingly only threw for 110 yards, but running back Kyren Williams picked up some of the slack when he rushed for 122 yards against New York. They only tallied 19 points this weekend but it was enough to get the W. Related: NFL QB Rankings 2024 – From Patrick Mahomes to Gardner Minshew

7. Washington Commanders

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has been everything the Washington Commanders offense could have hoped for and more. The rookie QB has been a threat through the air and on the ground and is key in making the team a contender for the NFC East title this season. In Week 16 they engaged in a wild shootout against the division-leading Eagles. The offense coughed the ball up five times. Yet, they were somehow able to overcome that and a 21-7 deficit to score a huge upset as they dropped 22 points on Philly in the fourth quarter, en route to a 36-33 victory. Related: Top 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have not been as formidable as in years past due to injuries and the lack of a reliable run game. Nevertheless, they are still one of the better units in the NFL and showed it again in Week 16 against the Bengals. Burrow hit on 23 of his 30 passes for three more TDs in their dominant 24-6 win over the Browns. Three different receivers reeled in over 50 yards through the air and the run game delivered 116 total yards on the ground. Related: NFL insider fully expects Cincinnati Bengals star to leave team in 2025

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles offense was not as dominant as expected early in the year after star receiver AJ Brown missed several games. However, since the talented pass catcher returned, the unit has soared in recent weeks (pun intended). In Week 16, star QB Jalen Hurts was knocked out of their game against the Commanders early. Yet, due to five turnovers from Washington, they were able to post 33. However, it wasn’t enough as their defense failed them in a 35-33 defeat on Sunday. It wasted another big day from Saquon Barkley as he rushed for 150 yards and two TDs.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings offense has been one of the biggest surprises of 2024. While they have had some bumps in the road on occasion, former draft bust Sam Darnold is in the midst of a career renaissance as the leader of one of the best offenses in the NFL. In Week 16 they had to battle to the very end against the Seahawks. Darnold tossed three more TDs and Justin Jefferson terrorized Seattle en route to 144 receiving yards and two TDs through the air. They needed every bit of it in a hard-fought 27-24 win this weekend. Related: NFL insider sheds light on potential cost of Sam Darnold contract in 2025 free agency

3. Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens offense entered Week 16 as one of the top units in 2024. They have delivered a balanced attack led by reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and backed by future Hall-of-Fame running back Derrick Henry. The unit has been a dominant force on the ground and that continued in Week 16 against the Steelers. After some sluggish performances in recent weeks, Henry rumbled for 162 yards against a good Pittsburgh defense. It played a huge role in the unit posting 34 points in a big win against their division rivals on Saturday night.

2. Buffalo Bills

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense has been one of the best in the league all season with a total team effort and smart play. Early in the season, they were doing just enough to score a boatload of wins. However, in recent weeks the Bills O has caught fire. On Sunday the unit looked more like it did earlier in the season. They didn’t fill up the stat sheet with wild numbers as they actually struggled against the Patriots. However, 100 rushing yards on just 11 carries from James Cook were big in helping the team post 24 points in a hard-fought win. Related: Find out where the Buffalo Bills land on the latest NFL standings

1. Detroit Lions

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images