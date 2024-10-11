5 NFL players and coaches under the most pressure in Week 6, including Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

We've got another list of players and coaches under the most pressure this week. Some that we chose might surprise you. Others are unfortunately still under the gun until further notice. Who's under fire in the NFL this week?

New York Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich

After Robert Saleh was fired, the Jets elevated defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach. The biggest question is, how will he handle working alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Can the two of them find a way to co-exist and save the Jets season or is it too little, too late?

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is under a lot of fire for being part of the reason Robert Saleh is no longer there. He maintains that he had no input in the decision. The Jets offense has not lived up to expectations with Rodgers this year. Reportedly, Saleh wanted to fire offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett before owner Woody Johnson stepped in to fire Saleh. After scoring 26 points combined the last two weeks, it's on Rodgers to turn the offense around.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson

With the Jaguars being 1-4, their season is hanging in the balance this Sunday as they play in London against the Chicago Bears. We saw the New York Jets fire their coach after losing two consecutive games against the Denver Broncos and in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Perhaps Pederson could suffer the same fate if Jacksonville loses this week.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs

