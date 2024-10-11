5 NFL players and coaches under the most pressure in Week 6, including Aaron Rodgers

We’ve got another list of players and coaches under the most pressure this week. Some that we chose might surprise you. Others are unfortunately still under the gun until further notice. Who’s under fire in the NFL this week?
New York Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich
After Robert Saleh was fired, the Jets elevated defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach. The biggest question is, how will he handle working alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Can the two of them find a way to co-exist and save the Jets season or is it too little, too late?
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers is under a lot of fire for being part of the reason Robert Saleh is no longer there. He maintains that he had no input in the decision. The Jets offense has not lived up to expectations with Rodgers this year. Reportedly, Saleh wanted to fire offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett before owner Woody Johnson stepped in to fire Saleh. After scoring 26 points combined the last two weeks, it’s on Rodgers to turn the offense around.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler
The Saints lost starting quarterback Derek Carr to an oblique injury for the next few weeks. This marks the first time we get to see Spencer Rattler start an NFL game. With the Saints at 2-3 and a game out of first place, he has a tall task in front of him going against the Atlanta Falcons. Next man up.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson
With the Jaguars being 1-4, their season is hanging in the balance this Sunday as they play in London against the Chicago Bears. We saw the New York Jets fire their coach after losing two consecutive games against the Denver Broncos and in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Perhaps Pederson could suffer the same fate if Jacksonville loses this week.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs
Packers receiver Romeo Doubs was reportedly unhappy with his role in the Packers offense. In the aftermath of skipping two practices last week, the Packers suspended him for the game against the Rams. He had a meeting with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday, and it was “productive.” With fellow teammate Christian Watson not expected to play this week, Doubs may see more opportunities to get the ball. If he doesn’t, how does he handle it?
